MIXED BY Function

Our latest MIXED BY comes from another steed in Ostgut Ton’s stable of veritable techno titans, Berlin by way of New York producer Function (Dave Sumner). With over 20 years of productions under his belt—from the seminal uncredited recordings as Richard Harvey (as found on Richie Hawtin’s Decks, EFX & 909 CD) and his highly productive partnership with Regis as Sandwell District to his current collection of recordings as Function, his brand of unflinching techno has driven endless parties at Berghain into serious overtime.

The mix comes courtesy of the recently deceased Great American Techno Festival, which celebrated its fifth and final edition last month. This 100 minute excerpt of Function’s four hour appearance features tracks from well over two dozen of techno’s top producers mixed live on three CDJs, like Cassigrain, John Tejada, Mark Broom, Joey Beltram, and many more. It also spotlights the TR-909 drum machine that Function has started to incorporate into his DJ sets the past year.

For more Function, you can download his recent Berghain 07 mix released back in May. But for the most current version of this ever-evolving artist, press play right here.