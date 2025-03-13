Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound Doc Coming to Theaters, Screening With Q&A in April (Exclusive)

Scottish electronic-rock band Mogwai have a new documentary on the way, and Noisey can exclusively reveal that it will be coming to theaters next month.

Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound is set to be released in cinemas on April 11th. There will also be an exclusive screening in New York City on Wednesday, April 9th, with the band and a Q&A with legendary producer Arthur Baker, who is featured in the film.

See the official trailer and get an exclusive first look at the poster below.

In a press release, If The Stars Had A Sound is described as offering “an intimate, career-spanning look at the Scottish band’s relentless creative spirit, DIY ethos, and the global cult following they’ve built—without ever compromising their sound.”

“From their early days in Glasgow’s underground music scene to recording their 10th studio album during lockdown, the film captures Mogwai’s evolution in a way that’s as cinematic and immersive as their music,” the synopsis continues. “With archival footage, never-before-seen moments, and powerful insights from the band, If The Stars Had A Sound isn’t just a music documentary—it’s a testament to the power of artistic perseverance for a band who has shaped UK music.”

After showings at SXSW in March 2024 — as well as at other various film festivals — If The Stars Had A Sound was released in U.K. and Ireland cinemas for a one-night showing on Nov. 19, 2024.

Originally formed in the mid-’90s, Mogwai has shaped the sonic landscape of post-rock, crafting towering instrumentals that move between chaos and beauty, subtlety and force, but their impact extends far beyond their devoted fan base.

They’ve headlined festivals worldwide, composed critically acclaimed film and TV scores (Kin, BlackBird), and landed their first UK No. 1 album with As the Love Continues in 2021.

Mogwai’s music has soundtracked everything from Hollywood films to political movements, earning them a Mercury Prize nomination and cementing their status as one of Scotland’s most influential and innovative bands.