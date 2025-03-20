Mom Charged After Alleged School Bus Fight With 8th Grader Who Bullied Her Son

An Indiana mom allegedly decided to address bullying with her fists. In a now-viral video, which was obtained by Fox’s Indianapolis affiliate, 36-year-old Latea Hentz appears to physically assault an eighth grade student. Her 17-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son also took part in the alleged beating.

The outlet, citing police and court records they obtained, reported that Hentz boarded the school bus, despite being told by the driver that parents aren’t allowed to do so. Hentz’s kids then allegedly approached a 14-year-old student and her son “immediately started fighting.”

As she witnessed the spectacle, Hentz allegedly encouraged it to continue by repeatedly telling her kids to “beat his ass.” Hentz then allegedly joined in on the violence, throwing punches and pulling the eighth grader’s hair. All the while, her two kids allegedly continued to beat up the teen.

Amid protests from bystanders, Hentz allegedly said, “I’m going to tear this up, I’m tired of you bitch ass kids. Any body want to get active?”

Hentz’s daughter was allegedly vocal as well. The IndyStar reported that she asked a 10-year-old girl if “she wants some too.”

After the brutal assault, Hentz and her children exited the school bus. Her son allegedly shook hands with several students as he did so, the first outlet reported.

“If I have to come on the bus again I will kill you,” Hentz’s daughter told the eighth grader amid her exit, the IndyStar reported.

What Led Up to the Vicious Fight

As for the reason for the violence, Hentz blamed “an ongoing bullying situation.” Her son said the school was aware of the situation, but hadn’t acted on, the Fox affiliate reported. She additionally claimed that her son had been slapped in the face the day before the incident.

The eighth grade boy, who suffered a fractured nose, bruising, and an eye injury during the altercation, said he joked with Hentz’s son, but denied any physical violence.

As for the alleged slap, according to the IndyStar, the boy claimed that, when he went to sit down on the bus the day before the incident, his hand brushed against Hentz’s son’s face or hair. Hentz’s son, the eighth grader claimed, responded by grabbing him, before telling the bus driver that he’d been slapped.

Later, the eighth grader’s mom provided more background to police. She told officers that her son, who is half Mexican, had been subject to racist taunts, per the Fox affiliate.

Charges Filed Against Latea Hentz

In the wake of the incident, Hentz was charged with four felonies. She is facing charges of criminal confinement, battery resulting in moderate injury, intimidation, and criminal trespass. She has also been ordered to stay away from the 14-year-old boy and off school grounds. Additional charges against Hentz’s children remain a possibility, the outlet reported.

“For us as adults we’re supposed to create a safe environment for kids and kids should feel safe on a school bus. That was taken away from a lot of kids based of what is alleged to have occurred,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears told the outlet. “Adults need to be adults. If there’s a conflict between students, that’s something that can be resolved through kids and if parents need to be involved the resolution is going to administrators. It’s not taking matters into your own hands and engaging in violence.”



