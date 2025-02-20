‘Momodora Moonlit Farewell’ Quickly Captivated Me With Gorgeous Art and Accessible Metroidvania Gameplay

After playing through Ender Magnolia, I decided it was time to work through a few other Metroidvania games. The beautiful art and the accessibility of Bloom in the Mist gave me a much-needed boost of confidence when it came to the genre. Before tackling the massive mountain ahead of me, I felt like I should go for a few other smaller games before tackling Hollow Knight and the other leaders of the pack. That was when I discovered Momodora: Moonlit Farewell. And while I may not have been familiar with the previous games? I now have a few extras on my backlog.

Great Art and Fantastic Level Design Make ‘Momodora: Moonlit Farewell’ a Joy To Behold

While I never had the chance to play the game, I’ve been familiar with Momodora for at least a little while. I remember seeing one of the earlier games available via Xbox Game Pass. And while the beautiful pixel art caught my attention, I was always a touch scared of jumping into the game. Metroidvanias were always one of those genres that intimidated me beyond belief. And I’m sad that I’ve waited this long to truly enjoy their beauty. While I still need to acquaint myself with the previous Momodora titles, I can’t wait to do so now.

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell is a stunningly beautiful game. While pixel art has been used in indie games since its inception, it’s hard to find some that are more stunning than this. An expert use of lighting makes every environment pop off of the screen. And great character design also makes the world come to life. Moonlit Farewell is a joy to experience from front to back, and I loved every moment of my time here.

Plus, selectable difficulties make a world of difference. Momodora: Moonlit Farewell could be the perfect way to introduce a newcomer to the genre. I technically played the last game first, but I can’t wait to see what else Bombservice has to offer. They’re a master of their craft, and I’m already itching to check out the rest of their work.