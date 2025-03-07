‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Continues Its Eternal Hunt To Rid Itself of Bugs With Another Big Update

Monster Hunter Wilds is the gift that keeps on giving! Capcom’s latest critical darling has been one of the company’s biggest hits to date. With that comes a certain level of expectation from players, who want only the highest quality of gaming experiences. Fortunately for them, Capcom hasn’t exactly been slouching when caring for Monster Hunter Wilds. The next 1.00.05.00 hotfix, set to go live on March 10, comes with a batch of timely tweaks and fixes!

‘monster hunter wilds’ 1.00.05.00 patch details

The Meal Invitation event at Azuz and Sild does not occur on some occasions.

An issue occurring when using Equipment Loadout, causing removal of decorations from equipment, Bowgun Customization reverting back to default, and Kinsects reverting to the initial rarity.

When cutting off monster parts, the parts change into a monster part from a different monster.

Gravios does not gain resistance to flinches after breaking its parts.

An issue which may cause crashes or some monsters to act strangely under certain situations.

Some skills trigger unintentionally under certain conditions.

Some items/rewards can be obtained repeatedly under certain conditions.

When trying to catch a fish with a capture net in Monster Hunter Wilds, the fishes nearby do not swim away from the fishing spot.

Some environmental features such as floating rubbles can be activated multiple times.

An issue wherein Main Mission: Chapter 5-1 “Omens” cannot continue.

Palico’s support move “Attract Vigorwasps” may cause the hunter to become unresponsive to some controls.

When scrolling through the quest list, only the first 20 quests appear correctly.

An issue which may cause the game to forcefully shut down when starting a game with saved data that encountered a force quit.

Screenshot: Capcom

future fixes

Additionally, Capcom intends to address the following Monster Hunter Wilds issues in an upcoming patch:

