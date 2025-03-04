‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Drops Its First Big Update

Monster Hunter Wilds has taken the gaming world by storm. With all those creatures to catch (or not), players have been eagerly awaiting fixes and tweaks. For many, the game has been suffering from performance issues. Capcom being Capcom, the team leaped into action, addressing many of Monster Hunter Wilds‘ issues and ensuring that the hunts remain pure!

‘monster hunter wilds’ patch 1.000.04.00 details

The “Grill a Meal” and “Ingredient Center” features cannot be unlocked even after meeting the progress criteria.

When heading to Azuz during Main Mission: Chapter 2-1 “Toward Fervent Fields,” players keep falling through the map.

The Monster Field Guide cannot be accessed.

During Main Mission: Chapter 5-2 “A World Turned Upside Down,” an NPC may not appear, preventing further progression.

At the Smithy in Monster Hunter Wilds, an issue may occur where tutorials are repeatedly shown, disabling certain options in the menu.

When guarding a monster’s attack with a lance using Power Guard under certain conditions, the weapon flashes in red but the effect is not activated

When using a mantle, a Weapon Equipment Skill may mistakenly be activated.

Some effects may be displayed continuously when using certain skills, such as Peak Performance and Self-Improvement.

When successfully performing an Offset Attack with the Insect Glaive’s Descending Slash under certain conditions, the hunter freezes and becomes unresponsive to any controls.

Addressed issues that occurred under certain conditions with screen rendering and causing force quits.

yeah, yeah, capcom hears you and promises to address more issues

Additionally, Capcom made sure to emphasize that the team isn’t done with Monster Hunter Wilds fixes quite yet! In fact, they plan on tackling the following problems next:

A network error occurs when firing an SOS flare right after a quest begins

Link Members are not prioritized over other players and may not appear in some places including Base Camps

Palico’s attacks with blunt weapons do not inflict stun and exhaust damages

For an opening salvo, I’d say that Capcom’s done some solid work addressing many of Monster Hunter Wilds‘ early issues! Granted, it isn’t everything. But, back up and let them work on the recipe!