Monthly Horoscope: Aries, July 2021

The sun in Cancer illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, finding you focused on personal matters, reconnecting with the past, and enjoying your time at home. It’s a lovely time to entertain guests, spend time with family, and get closer with your loved ones, dear Aries! Issues regarding your home or living situation are highlighted, and if you’re thinking about move or renovating, Cancer season will find you very focused on these matters.

Your ruling planet Mars in fellow fire sign Leo opposes taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius on July 1, helping you set important boundaries in your social life. You may feel frustrated in your creative efforts or in your love life, as your usual fount of creativity and sunny attitude about romance is dimmed by Saturn’s clouds—but change is on the way! Mars clashes with Uranus in Taurus on July 3, bringing unexpected surprises. This might also mean unexpected arguments, but breakthroughs are possible too, especially regarding money or how you invest your time and energy. You might even discover a new talent or a new way to do something!

The sun connects with Uranus on July 5, inspiring free thinking: A brilliant idea concerning money or security may arrive, and it’s a wonderful time for problem solving. Just watch out for confusion as Mercury in Gemini clashes with hazy Neptune in Pisces on July 6—frustrations that came up during June’s Mercury retrograde may pop up again. Be patient and don’t rush your decisions. Also on July 6, Venus in Leo opposes Saturn, again creating an air of rejection. Venus craves love and affection, but Saturn’s favorite word is no—it’s not a great time to ask for favors. Luckily, we’re experimenting with new ways to find joy and pleasure as Venus clashes with Uranus on July 8. Unexpected turbulence may come up in your relationships or finances, so stay flexible, open-minded, and true to yourself. You know what you want, and while Saturn may have said no, Uranus encourages you to try something else.

The new moon in Cancer arrives on July 9, marking a fresh start in your home and family life. This is a wonderful time to spruce up your space, get rid of items you no longer need, energetically cleanse your home, and tend to your altars. Connect with your family, and reconnect with your past. This is a lovely time to entertain at home, especially as Mercury enters Cancer on July 11.

Mercury in Cancer also encourages communication between you and your housemates, helping you tackle paperwork regarding home or your private life. Mercury connects with Jupiter in Pisces on July 12, creating an easy energy for discussing feelings and connecting with your intuition. One of the most romantic days of the month is July 13 when Venus meets Mars in fellow fire sign Leo! A new cycle is beginning, one that’s all about passion and pleasure. This is a fantastic moment for celebration, creativity, and connection. You and your partners are connecting on a deep level: The things you value most, like loyalty and adventure, are highlighted as you bond with your partners. Even if you’re not looking for love, this is a great time for making art and simply enjoying yourself!

July 15 is a powerful day to engage in your spiritual practice as the sun connects with Neptune. Your intuition is especially strong at this time, and deep healing can take place as an easy energy flows around release and acceptance. Just watch out for power struggles, ego clashes, and control issues as the sun opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 17—the tension may be especially strong especially between your private and public lives.

Unexpected news arrives as messenger planet Mercury connects with rebel Uranus on July 20. A shift in energy takes place as sweet Venus enters grounded earth sign Virgo on July 21: This is a great time to refresh your beauty routine, edit your closet, and treat yourself to a spa day. In your relationships, you’re especially appreciative of partners who help make your day-to-day life easier, and who don’t take your help for granted.

Leo season begins on July 22, finding the sun illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! This is a wonderful time to party, make art, meet new people, connect with your partners, and enjoy life! July 22 also finds Venus opposing Jupiter, encouraging you to have some fun while you complete your daily routine, or if you’re able, to take a break from work.

The full moon in Aquarius arrives on July 23, bringing a climax to a situation that’s been building in your social life: You may find yourself moving away from a social circle or learning more about a hobby or cause you’re passionate about. This full moon is a powerful one for wishes, and one may be coming true! You might be gaining a clearer view of what you want for your future. You’re taking a cold hard look at your happiness, your romantic relationships, and your creative pursuits, and asking yourself what you need to release in order to be more authentic and make space for what brings you joy.

A supportive atmosphere for discussing dreams, fantasies, and feelings flows as Mercury connects with Neptune on July 24. This also brings a big boost to your intuition! You’re discovering important information on July 25 as Mercury opposes Pluto, which could mean that an uncomfortable or intense conversation takes place. Again, watch out for power struggles!

Mercury enters Leo on July 27, bringing plenty of party invitations your way. This is a busy time for your social life, especially as Jupiter re-enters Aquarius on July 28 after a quick dip in Pisces, creating an expansive atmosphere! It’s a great time to network and to connect with people who share your hobbies and passions. Your circle of friends is likely to expand! Watch out for a competitive atmosphere on July 29 as Mars opposes Jupiter. Also on July 29, Mars enters Virgo, activating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, and inspiring you to tackle your to-do list, get organized, dump a bad habit, and generally be your most productive self! Whether you’re starting a new fitness routine or gig (both are likely at this time), Mars in Virgo inspires the focus and flexibility you need to accomplish your goals.

Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in August!