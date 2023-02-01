Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, February 2023

February opens with the sun in fellow air sign Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel, higher learning, and opportunity! This is an exciting time to connect with the world, and you may feel an open, easygoing energy flowing around you as you explore new possibilities.

You could be breaking free from limitations on February 3 as the sun squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus: You might be getting out of your comfort zone, breaking free from your fears, overcoming doubt, or addressing unsaid expectations in partnerships that have been weighing on your mind. Venus in Pisces squares off with action planet Mars in your zodiac sign, Gemini, on February 4, inspiring passion and creativity. Your competitive edge may be stoked… You may feel very motivated to accomplish your goals, and a great achievement can be made!

The full moon in Leo takes place on February 5, which may bring new information, or a resolution to a conversation, making this a powerful full moon for finding the answers you seek. Full moons are famously emotional, and this one can find you discussing your feelings with someone important, or having a very productive journaling session. Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Capricorn, connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on February 6, inspiring your imagination and sparking inspiring discussions. Your connection with your inner voice can be strong at this moment: Make time for journaling and meditation. Gratitude could also be a big theme, so find ways to show thanks to those who help you, and think about how you can give back to your community. Apologies could be accepted and debts forgiven at this time.

Venus mingles with Uranus on February 8, perhaps bringing an unexpected gift or reward for a good deed you didn’t even realize you did! An unexpected result of your hard work in your career could pay off. Emotionally, you can feel more free to experiment and try something new! Mercury and power planet Pluto meet in Capricorn on February 10, finding you having an important conversation about money, especially themes like debts, taxes, inheritance, credit, resources you share with others, and other complicated financial issues. Addressing these concerns can be frustrating, but as any Gemini knows, the first step to taking care of a problem is to talk about it! This can be a powerful time to address these issues, handle paperwork, and get organized.

Mercury enters Aquarius on February 11, which can find you feeling lighter, like mental space has been freed up. You might also be connecting with people abroad. If you’re in school, studying can come especially easy to you as you feel especially sharp and focused. If you’re teaching something to others, you may also feel particularly eloquent. Productive discussions can take place and you could be making travel plans.

Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces on February 15, which can find you feeling especially glamorous! This is an exciting time to be in the public eye and show off your talents. The mood may also be very romantic, and you can find yourself in a power couple. You and a partner could be very influential! The sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius on February 16, perhaps finding you locking in travel or education plans. An excellent day to network and connect with friends is February 17 as Mercury connects with the planet of luck, Jupiter, in Aries.

The sun enters Pisces on February 18, bringing your focus to your career and long-term goals. Creativity abounds during Pisces season, and your talents shine brightly! You may have learned some interesting lessons over the last month that benefit you greatly during Pisces season: Maybe you learned a new skill that will help your career, or learned more about what your audience wants. Venus mingles with Pluto on February 19 an people may be interested in investing in you, career-wise. If you’ve been waiting for due credit, you might receive it. Your love life could be especially passionate at this time, too!

The new moon in Pisces takes place on February 20, the same day Venus enters Aries. This new moon can find you embarking on a new career path, taking on a new leadership role, connecting with the public in a new way, or building a new reputation. Venus in Aries bodes especially well for your social life, and you might feel extremely popular at this time! The intellectual connection between you and your romantic partners can deepen significantly.

Your ruling planet Mercury squares off with unruly Uranus on February 21, which could find you embarking on unexpected travel plans, or perhaps pulling the plug on an idea. Mercury is the planet of communication, and Uranus is the planet of unpredictability, and their square could spell a change in plans. Fortunately, you’re one of the most flexible, adaptable signs in the zodiac! And you can use these changes to your advantage, renegotiating life to better meet your needs. Mercury connects with Mars on February 22, helping discussions move along swiftly and straightforwardly.

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in March!