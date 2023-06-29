Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, July 2023

The sun in Cancer illuminates the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security, making it an exciting time of year for negotiations and building abundance! Water sign Cancer is all about comfort and security, and you’re likely considering how to create more peace and stability in your life.

The sun meets your ruling planet Mercury in Cancer, and Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter in Taurus on July 1, starting an exciting new conversation about money. Your talents may be recognized and rewarded, and this could be a fantastic time to discuss the hopes and dreams you want to make come true.

Surprising news may arrive as Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus on July 2. If you’re experiencing boredom, this could also be a moment when you break free from whatever’s weighing you down and allow yourself to have some fun! The mood is free-spirited and experimental, and you might be breaking ties with people who make you feel held back or limited.

The full moon in Capricorn takes place on July 3, finding you resolving a debt or some other long standing issue. Emotionally, this full moon might find you offering or accepting an apology: You may be ready to find peace and move on from the past. Finances are a big theme for you at this time, especially money you share with other people. An important arrangement could be made with a partner. Debts, taxes, inheritances, budgets, and negotiations are also themes you’re reflecting on during this full moon. A negotiation could come to a close, or you might be reworking your budget.

Brilliant ideas may come to you in your dreams or while you journal or meditate as Mercury aligns with Uranus on July 7. A surprising discussion could also take place at this time. Mercury connects with Neptune in Pisces on July 9, which can bode well for your career; people may be buzzing about you and your talents! You can feel particularly glamorous and popular.

Mars enters Virgo on July 10, bringing your focus to your home and family life. You might feel energized to rearrange your home, clear out clutter, or perhaps even relocate! You might also be addressing issues with housemates of family: Mars isn’t afraid of confrontation, and Virgo is all about being helpful, but also practical and analytical, which can make this a productive time to have discussions that are maybe difficult but necessary.

Also on July 10, Mercury opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having an intense but important discussion about money. If someone is trying hard to sell you on something, ask yourself: What’s in it for them? It might be that conversations go one of two ways: totally honest and transformative, or shady and requiring you to set boundaries. A shift in communication takes place as Mercury enters Leo on July 11: In Cancer, Mercury can be cautious or shy, but in Leo, Mercury isn’t afraid to roar! You can feel courageous as you express yourself, and in general, people may be eager to share their truth.

Dreams may come true in the most unexpected way as the sun aligns with Uranus on July 14, and Mercury squares off with Jupiter on July 17, inspiring a jovial atmosphere! Exciting opportunities arise, and your intuition can lead you someplace intriguing. Just watch out for exaggerations: People might be in such a theatrical mood that they unintentionally make a bigger deal out of things.

There’s a new moon in Cancer on July 17, marking a fresh start in your life, especially concerning money. You could be reworking your budget, raising your rates, or rethinking your relationship to cash. You might also discover a new talent at this time! Plus, you could be sharing your talents with an audience that adores you as the sun mingles with Neptune on July 20. This alignment can bode well for your career and general popularity. Dazzling, enthralling, or enchanting are words people might use to describe you and your work at this time.

Also on July 20, Mars opposes Saturn in Pisces, which can find you setting important boundaries around your work-life balance. Mars is the planet of action, and Saturn the planet of hard work: Their opposition might mean frustrations around taking care of business, but this is when patience can really pay off. If you don’t need to see immediate results or aren’t dismayed by delays, this could be a productive time to set boundaries with time wasters and people who don’t keep their word. If you’ve been slacking, you might experience the consequences of inaction!

The sun opposes Pluto on July 21, which could find you setting important boundaries around money. If users, manipulators, and hanger-ons have been milling about, you might swat them away at this time! An ego clash about wealth or power could come to a head: Don’t get caught up in a war of who’s flashier. And remember that having nice things doesn’t mean someone has security in their lives. Are you being the show-off? If so, consider why you’re peacocking: What’s the real meaning behind it? This could also be a pivotal moment to let go of belongings that you no longer need; perhaps there’s something you’ve been clinging to that you are ready to release.

Venus retrograde begins in Leo, plus Leo season begins, on July 22, activating the communication sector of your chart! Leo season is an exciting time of connection for you, Gemini, and with Venus retrograde in Leo, you can discover important things about yourself and your needs in communication. You and crushes, established partners, or friends are deepening your intellectual connections. Your expectations and boundaries regarding communication can be clarified at this time, not just to others, but also to yourself. Maybe there’s something you hadn’t realized you valued that’s now becoming clear to you. Delayed messages may be received. Something you, or someone else, wanted to say, but didn’t have the words for, may finally be expressed. Think back to the summer of 2015, which was the last time Venus was retrograde in Leo: How have your desires and values evolved since then? A new chapter is beginning for you now, Gemini.

Surprising news could arrive as Mercury squares off with Uranus on July 23, and Mercury meets Venus retrograde on July 27, marking the start of a new conversation. The mood is especially sweet and friendly. Discussions about home and family kick up as Mercury enters Virgo on July 28. You could be tackling paperwork regarding your living situation at this time, or having important discussions with housemates or family. Mercury in Virgo is logical and detail-oriented: You may be reorganizing things in your home, too. A productive energy flows!

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in August!