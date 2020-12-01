Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, December 2020

Blessed solar return, Sagittarius! The month opens on a busy note with Mercury, the planet of communication, entering your sign on December 1, finding you feeling expressive after a period of rest and introspection. You’ve been called blunt in the past, and with chatty Mercury in your sign, you’ll likely be called that again soon!

Romance flows as sweet Venus, currently in Scorpio, connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on December 5: A hugely sentimental energy descends, which could find you reconnecting with a crush or walking down memory lane with your lover, or more generally, may find you connecting with the past in a loving manner. Neptune is a tricky planet: Sometimes it’s all love and magic, other times its fog and confusion. You contend with the latter as the sun clashes with Neptune on December 9, finding you addressing issues at home. This is an important time to sort out boundaries with family and roommates.

Intriguing financial negotiations and discussions about security take place as Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on December 10, and the sun connects with Mars in fellow fire sign Aries on December 11, bringing a big burst of energy. Some fun celebrations may take place, and you might power through a creative project that you’ve been unsure about how to proceed with. This is an exciting time to make a move in love! Just watch out for miscommunications and delays as Mercury clashes with Neptune on December 13—again, Neptune is like fog, so take it slow at this time. Changes are taking place at home, but you might be feeling confused about what direction things will ultimately go, so take it one day at a time!

A solar eclipse in your sign, Sagittarius, takes place on December 14—so monumental! Eclipses are all about destiny; nothing is as it was after an eclipse, and with this one being in your sign, Sagittarius, you’ll be going through some major transformations. On a practical level, you may undergo a total makeover, changing your look and your wardrobe. You might also leave a position you have been in for a while, or make a major change in your relationships. You’re understanding things in a way you never have before, and people are seeing a new side to you.

On December 15, Venus in Scorpio connects with Saturn in Capricorn, creating a solid atmosphere for working out financial issues, and Venus enters Sagittarius, finding you in a more flirtatious mood. You had been quite shy while Venus was in Scorpio, but now that the planet of love is in your sign, you’re boldly making your feelings known! Venus in your sign finds you feeling especially charming and your popularity is boosted.

December is major not only because of the eclipses but because Saturn and Jupiter, two slow-moving, heavy hitting planets, enter air sign Aquarius, creating a massive shift in energy. Saturn enters Aquarius on December 17 and Jupiter enters Aquarius on December 19, which is the same day the sun meets Mercury in your sign, which may find you receiving some important information or speaking your mind. This also marks the beginning of a new cycle of communication and self-expression for you. Saturn is the planet of time and space, boundaries and limitations. As it enters Aquarius, you’ll find yourself reorganizing from your screen time to your commute. Choosing your words wisely is a big lesson of Saturn in Aquarius for you, Sagittarius. Speaking of wisdom, Jupiter is the planet of expansion and knowledge, and happens to be your ruling planet, so when it changes signs, it’s a big deal for you! Jupiter in Aquarius will find you breaking out of outmoded thinking patterns, and on a more mundane level, will expand your relationship with your local neighborhood.

Mercury enters Capricorn on December 20, activating the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth, finding you sorting out your budget, organizing paperwork concerning money, and having conversations about worth and value. These themes continue to be highlight as the sun enters Capricorn (happy winter solstice!) on December 21. Also on that day, Jupiter and Saturn meet in Aquarius, marking an important moment when you find yourself thinking about where you have been, where you want to be, and whether the structures in your life support you.

Communication is also a major theme at this time, as your whole perspective may be shifting and the stance you’re taking making be changing. You may have believed something for a while, but now that you have more information, you’re no longer interested in discussing theories and possibilities, and want to talk about realities and solutions.

Mars clashes with Pluto on December 23 and any anger or frustration concerning finances or worth come to a critical turning point: You’re cutting ties with people who don’t value what you bring to the table, in your career, and in your relationships, too. Expect people to have a very short temper at this time. Fortunately, productive energy flows as Mercury connects with Uranus in Taurus on December 25 and the sun connects with Uranus on December 27, inspiring genius breakthroughs in money and productivity: Problems are being solved in unexpected and creative ways, and what previously seemed impossible might now seem doable.

The full moon in Cancer lands on December 29, illuminating issues concerning debts, taxes, shared resources (like how you and your partner manage bills), and even inheritances. Information is being revealed, and with that, decisions will need to be made. This is a powerful full moon for closure, too, and for connecting on a deeper level with your partners. Venus squares off with Neptune on December 30, which can sometimes make us feel insecure—the antidote is lots of love and reassurance! This is a powerful time to connect with your family and your loved ones, but also to lean into your spiritual practice, energetically cleanse your home, and connect with your ancestors.

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in January!