Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, December 2020

Money is the main thing on your mind early this month, little scorpion! The planet of communication and commerce, Mercury, enters Sagittarius on December 1, activating the sector of your chart that rules your income, budget, and belongings, and you’re handling paperwork concerning these themes, negotiating payments, and generally talking about how to pull in more abundance in your life.

Romance is also in the air at the start of the month as Venus—currently in your sign and helping you feel especially sexy and seductive—mingles with dreamy Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces on December 5, boding very well for your love life and creativity! You’re feeling swept off your feet, and there’s an atmosphere of mystery and magic! But watch out for exhaustion and confusion as the sun squares off with Neptune on December 9—this isn’t the time to set deals or make promises, as Neptune’s hazy influence will obscure important details.

Helpful information is shared on December 10 as Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on December 10, and rapid productivity takes place on December 11 as the sun connects with Mars in Aries, but once again, Neptune’s fog rolls in as it clashes with Mercury on December 13. Don’t make promises you can’t keep, and watch out for confusion around finances. Miscommunications and delays may take place.

A major moment for your finances arrives with the solar eclipse in Sagittarius on December 14: You may be asking for a raise or thinking about how to better manage what’s in your possession. Eclipses are emotional and exhausting, and while they often bring important changes, things can feel intense during this period. Emotions like greed, envy, or stubbornness may come up at this time. You could be dealing with these issues with yourself or watching others struggling with them. But after this period, you’ll find yourself with much more confidence about abundance and wealth, and you may feel like you’ve figured out what security and comfort mean to you! Supportive energy and solid conversations come as Venus mingles with Saturn in Capricorn on December 15, which is the same day Venus enters Sagittarius, bringing some sweet gifts your way.

December 17 and 19 are days to circle on your calendar, as Saturn and Jupiter enter Aquarius, respectively. In many ways, Saturn and Jupiter are opposites: Saturn contracts while Jupiter expands, Saturn is a realist, and Jupiter is a jolly optimist. But they also have a lot in common: Saturn is the planet of maturity and responsibility, and Jupiter of wisdom and justice. As these two heavy planets enter Aquarius, they activate the sector of your chart that rules home and family, finding you stepping up in responsibility. Perhaps you will be moving somewhere or landing more responsibilities, or maybe your family will expand in some important way. Themes like privacy and security are on your mind, and boundaries are being addressed.

Communication is kicked up as Mercury enters Capricorn on December 20, and the sun enters Capricorn the next day, marking the winter solstice. During this time, an uptick in socializing may take place, and you’re fielding plenty of phone calls and emails. You’re connecting with your local neighborhood, and if you have siblings, could be connecting with them at this time, too. Also on December 21, Jupiter meets Saturn, marking the beginning of a new cycle in your home and family life. Reconnecting with the past, working with your ancestors, or addressing issues in your living situation are major themes at this time.

Your two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, clash on December 23, and tempers are short! An argumentative energy is in the air, and a conversation may lead to a break-up or ending of some kind. You could find yourself leaving a project or deciding that something isn’t worth your time. Endings that take place right now are likely final, so be sure before you quit! The mood shifts as Mercury and the sun connect with wildcard Uranus in your opposite sign Taurus on December 25 and 27, respectively, bringing breakthroughs in your relationships. A thrilling, electric energy is in the air, and you and your partners are enjoying a feeling of novelty, freedom, and innovation.

The month wraps up with the full moon in fellow water sign Cancer on December 29 and Venus squaring off with Neptune on December 30. This full moon brings a conversation that’s been brewing to a climax. Your perspective on things is completely changing as new information comes to light. There’s a sensitive energy as Venus clashes with Neptune: You’re putting a lot of effort, faith, and love into things, and you’re wondering whether it’s truly the right thing to do. You’re also wondering if your values align with those of your lovers and creative collaborators. People are feeling especially affectionate and even needy at this time, so treat others as you would like to be treated, little scorpion.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in January!