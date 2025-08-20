Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Finally Gets an Early Access Release Date

It’s time to return to the world of Moonlighter, and this time, it’s going down in 3D. Moonlighter 2: the Endless Vault is on its way to Early Access, and it just received a new trailer at Gamescom revealing the date.

Moonlighter was one of my favorite indie games of 2018

It’s hard to believe it’s been seven years since the first Moonlighter game. If you haven’t played it, the complete edition is on sale on Steam. I highly recommend it. Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault takes everything great about the first game, expands it, and puts it in 3D.

It’s pretty cool to see an indie game make that leap. That isn’t something you see often. And what makes it even better is that Digital Sun didn’t lose the art style with the transition. It is still very much Moonlighter in appearance.

Publisher 11 bit studios shared an overview of the game:

“Never a dull moment,” Will might say, now stranded in the mysterious village of Tresna and searching for a way home through an interdimensional mess – a quest demanding plenty of dodge rolling, fighting, looting, and clever shopkeeping along the way.

From day one, you’ll be able to dive into three biomes, each with unique enemies, and return with over 120 relics to sell in your shop. Set prices, serve customers, customize your space, and experience most of the story – all built around an updated combat system featuring four main weapons, nearly 100 shop and dungeon perks, and a smoother, improved feel.”

If I had one criticism about the first game, it’s that it felt a little off in terms of control. However, hopefully they’ve figured out something for the 3D transition, and it feels as smooth as they say.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault releases in Early Access on October 23rd, 2025.