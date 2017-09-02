Moroccan Scramble Recipe

“The Five Leaves style of scrambled egg is best cooked one portion at a time, though my best line cooks can cook two or three in the same pan and have them come out perfectly.”

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the chickpea salad:

2 cups cooked chickpeas, cooked in vegetable stock and garlic

½ cup finely chopped cilantro (stems and all)

¼ cup finely diced red onion

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons finely diced red Fresno chilies

1 tablespoon Aleppo pepper

1 tablespoon sumac

¼ tablespoon za’atar

kosher salt, to taste

for the avocado mash:

3 ripe Hass avocados

2 cups loosely picked cilantro sprigs

1 cup very thinly sliced Holland red hot chilies

1 cup finely shaved scallion whites

1 lemon, zested and juiced

a pinch of kosher salt

herb mix

for the egg mix:

1 cup loose merguez sausage

12 large organic eggs

¼ cup|60 ml heavy cream

for serving:

4 thick slices of sourdough bread, drizzled with olive oil and grilled (crunchy outside and soft inside)

Directions

Make the chickpea salad: mix everything together and let marinate for at least 2 hours. Make the avocado mash: slice avocados in half, remove pit, and scoop flesh into a small bowl. Add other ingredients and mash together. Make the scramble: Heat 1 teaspoon of olive oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add 3 tablespoons of the merguez. Brown lightly until thoroughly cooked, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Whisk together the eggs and the heavy cream. Add ¼ of the egg mixture to the pan. Once the egg mix has started to set into a thin crepe-like layer on the bottom of the pan, push the eggs around in the pan, folding the soft curds into each other while letting the liquid egg get to the pan’s surface. While eggs begin setting, place a healthy dollop of the avocado mash on each of the slices of sourdough toast. Once the egg mix is soft but set, transfer the eggs to the toast. Top with some chickpea salad, garnish with herb mix, and serve.

From How-To: Make Brunch with Ken Addington

