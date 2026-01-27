Disturbed’s David Draiman Responds to Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Apology, Offers to Attend ‘Unity Events’ With Controversial Rapper

Kanye West is seeking to make amends for his past anti-semitic behavior. Members of the Jewish community are, understandably, taking his new apology with some apprehension. We all know he’s said some terribly cruel things in the past that he’s later asked forgiveness for, so it’s understandable.

One person who is speaking out is Disturbed frontman David Draiman. The nu-metal vocalist has responded to West’s anti-Semitism apology letter, which was published in The Wall Street Journal. In a post on X/Twitter, Draiman thanked the controversial rapper for his gesture, but made it clear that “it doesn’t undo the damage done.”

Videos by VICE

Dear @kanyewest



Thank you for this.



Unfortunately, it doesn’t undo the damage done, I’m not sure anything ever could…but allow me to suggest also…



1. Participating in Black/Jewish unity events, I’ll go with you?



2. Deleting “Heil Hitler” from your catalog?#KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/JYKdUhctmt — David Draiman 🟦🎗️🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️☮️ (@davidmdraiman) January 26, 2026

However, he went on to offer an olive branch of sorts. Draiman suggested that the two of them participate in some “Black/Jewish unity events.” He also recommended that West delete the song “Heil Hitler” from his catalog.

Personally, I’m not gonna into all the Racist Kanye West bulls*** all over again, but you can read about some of it here, here, and here, if you so choose. In his apology letter, West cited his 2002 car accident and subsequent mental health issues as a reason for his erratic behavior. He stated that “medical oversight” was to blame.

Kanye infamously had to have his jaw wired shut after his 2002 car accident.

“Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial,” West penned. “When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely.”

He later went on to write: “I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self.”

Kanye now recognizes the swastika as a “destructive symbol”

“In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold t-shirts bearing it,” he continued. “One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments – many of which I still cannot recall—that lead to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body experience.

West then added, “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”