Kanye West Called a KKK Robe His ‘Outfit of the Day’

At this point, it’s hard to tell if Kanye West is serious about his antisemitic and bigoted race-baiting or if he’s just being an obnoxious troll, but one thing is for sure: it’s only getting worse.

Over the weekend, the washed-up rapper reportedly shared a photo of a Ku Klux Klan outfit on Instagram — per XXL — referring to it as his “Outfit of the day.” Many users quickly began criticizing Ye over the post, eventually leading it to being taken down.

Not to be outdone by common decency and indignate outrage, Ye then posted the same image on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned it, “Fit Pic.” That post, too, has since been removed.

Kanye West Seems to be a Proud Racist

Ye’s most recent racist stunt started when went on an antisemitic tirade in February, proclaiming, “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.”

“I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments,” Ye went on to write amidst the flurry of racist statements in his social media meltdown. “I can say whatever the fuck I wanna say forever. Where’s my fucking apology for freezing my accounts.”

“I don’t even know what the fuck anti Semitic means,” he continued. “It’s just some bullshit Jewish people made up to protect their bullshit,” and added, “Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people.”

He previously made some public antisemitic comments in 2022, which he apologized for the following year.

Ye Sold Swastika T-Shirts on his merch webstore

Ye followed that up by running a Super Bowl commercial that directed viewers to his website, Yeezy.com. There, it was discovered that he’d removed all his merch and was selling only a white t-shirt with a black swastika.

Subsequently, Shopify dropped West’s store, telling CBS MoneyWatch: “All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify.”

After losing some business and his talent agent, along with collaborators distancing themselves from his words, Ye hopped back on X to state that, “after further reflection,” he has “come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.” Apparently, now he’s a Klansman.