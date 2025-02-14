Ty Dolla Sign Speaks Out Against Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Rants

Kanye West’s recent racist tirade and expression of love for Hitler have led to a lot of fallout, and now his frequent collaborator Ty Dolla $ign is distancing himself from the self-proclaimed Nazi rapper.

Hot New Hip-Hop reports that following Ye’s antisemitic meltdown on X (formerly Twitter), Ty took to Instagram to draw a line in the sand. “I do not condone ANY form of hate speech towards ANYBODY,” he reportedly wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories.

Notably, Ty did not mention Ye by name, nor did he explicitly denounce Ye’s specific comments, but the timing is telling, considering that the pair dropped two collaboration albums—Vultures 1 and 2—in 2024, with a third in the works.

Kanye West’s Talent Agent drops him as client over Antisemitic rant

Hot New Hip-Hop also previously reported that Ye’s now-former talent agent, Daniel McCartney of 33 & West, is no longer repping the rapper, “effective immediately.”

McCartney reportedly made the announcement on his Instagram Story, writing, “I am no longer representing YE (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his recent harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for.” He concluded his statement, “Peace and love to all.”

All of this started last week when Ye went on a racist tirade, proclaiming, “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.” This came after he previously made some public antisemitic comments in 2022, which he apologized for in 2023. Now, however, he’s back on his bullshit, as it were.

“I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments,” Ye wrote amidst the flurry of racist statements in his social media meltdown. “I can say whatever the fuck I wanna say forever. Where’s my fucking apology for freezing my accounts.”

Ye also wrote, “I don’t even know what the fuck anti Semitic means. It’s just some bullshit Jewish people made up to protect their bullshit,” and added, “Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people.”