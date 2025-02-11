Kanye West’s X Account Deactivated Following Hate-Filled Rant

It seems that all of Kanye West’s racist shit-talking has caught up to him. Hot New Hip-Hop reports that the rapper’s X (Twitter) account has been disabled, following an antisemitic rant where he said “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.”

Last week, Ye unleashed a barrage of hate-fueled posts, writing in all caps, “I don’t like or trust no Jewish person, and this is completely sober with no Hennessy.” He also wrote: “I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the fuck I wanna say forever. Where’s my fucking apology for freezing my accounts,” according to NBC News.

Kanye West’s X Account Deactivated

A few other notable quotes from the meltdown are:

“I don’t even know what the fuck anti Semitic means. It’s just some bullshit Jewish people made up to protect their bullshit.”

“Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people.”

“I love when Jewish people come to me and say they can’t work with me anymore it’s my fav.”

Additionally, on Sunday night a commercial ran for Ye’s Yeezy brand ran during the Super Bowl, and it linked over to a website selling a t-shirt with a swastica on the front. As of this writing, it was still up.