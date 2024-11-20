The Most Wonderful Time of the Year? How to Cope With Holiday Blues

While touted as the “most wonderful time of the year,” the holidays can be a real drag for many of us—especially those with pre-existing mental health conditions.

Various studies over the years have found that the holidays can trigger or worsen mental health symptoms like stress, anxiety, and depression. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 64% of individuals with mental illnesses report feeling worse during the holidays—with 24% of those people stating their condition is “a lot” worse.

Keep in mind that these stats are from 2014—but recent research has echoed similar sentiments. Just last year, in fact, a survey by the American Heart Association found that 63% of respondents believe the holiday season is more stressful than tax season.

Now, that’s a wild find.

But between the excessive spending, hectic schedules, inconvenient travel, toxic family dynamics, and overconsumption of unhealthy food that often accompanies this season, it’s no wonder many of us feel a little more stressed than festive. On top of that, we’re often pressured to be cheery amidst it all.

It’s also common to feel lonely and isolated during this time of the year. With all the romantic holiday movies featuring gatherings with loved ones in picture-perfect Hallmark towns, it’s hard not to ache for a sense of belonging or community—especially if you’re physically separated or emotionally cut off from your people.

Thankfully, there are ways to alleviate these symptoms and enjoy—or, at the very least, survive—the season.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), some techniques include practicing self-care, connecting with your community through local meetups, clubs, or support groups, avoiding drugs and alcohol (especially while in recovery), monitoring your symptoms, and seeking professional help if necessary.

Additionally, “It’s important to understand that triggers for holiday angst come from many sources,” said Elsa Ronningstam, PhD, a psychologist at McLean Hospital. “Memories, stressful patterns that seem to occur every holiday, or potential new crises are common triggers.”

Because of such triggers, many people simply don’t feel in the holiday spirit—and that’s okay. In fact, Ronningstam warns against forcing yourself to be positive during this time of the year.

It’s okay to not be okay—and as the stats show above, you’re not alone in that.