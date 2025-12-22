Move Over ‘Stayin’ Alive’, There’s a Hot New CPR Song in Town, and It’s Wearing Flannel

The American Heart Association has added to its hands-only CPR playlist. The playlist already features several songs between 100 and 120 beats per minute, the same rate at which someone should administer chest compressions. But the AHA is always adding to the list.

“Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees has long been a go-to for hands-only CPR training. The infectious “Ah, ah, ah, ah, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive” can be timed perfectly to chest compressions. If you’re ever resuscitated through CPR, you can probably thank the Bee Gees. On the flip side, it seems like a blessing in disguise to be unconscious while someone rhythmically throws their weight on your chest and mutters “Stayin’ Alive” under their breath, doesn’t it?

Videos by VICE

Jokes aside, tempo is serious business when doing CPR. That being said, the AHA named Pearl Jam’s “Evenflow” as the newest song to practice with. At 105 beats per minute, it falls into an ideal tempo range for hands-only CPR.

The American Heart Association Adds Pearl Jam to CPR Playlist

“Break out the flannel shirts and ripped jeans and turn on some Pearl Jam and learn how to save a life with Hands-Only CPR,” the American Heart Association wrote in an Instagram post. “If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of ‘Evenflow’.”

The AHA previously created an official Be the Beat playlist and even a mash-up. Songs included were Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk”, No Doubt’s “Just a Girl”, Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger”, Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep”, Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi”, and Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”.

On social media, however, the AHA is always adding new songs to the list. Earlier in 2025, they posted Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”, which is 101 bpm. Hypothetically, it would be darkly ironic to resuscitate a Drake fan using that song. And, of course, to only make the joke if they’re alive and well and an appropriate amount of time has passed. Be responsible, everyone.

Meanwhile, at 111 bpm, Bad Bunny’s “EL CLúB” also works, as does Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” at 112 bpm. Logically, it might be a good idea to memorize the tempo of one specific song when doing CPR training. That way, you can mentally pull it up if the moment ever comes. No one wants to be waiting around for CPR while you scroll through your mental playlist searching for just the right vibe.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images