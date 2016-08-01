Relive Movement 2016 with Live Sets from Carl Craig, Kevin Saunderson, Matthew Dear, and More

Back in May, the entire THUMP crew made a pilgrimage to Detroit for the 2016 edition of Movement Festival. Not only did we get a chance to see Kraftwerk in 3D, roller skate with Moodymann (and wander around his personal Prince palace), get driven around the city by Craig Craig himself, as well as interview a bunch of cab drivers, but once again presented the beloved Made in Detroit stage inside the festival grounds. The stage’s intention was to showcase artists whose music has long been strongly influenced by the Motor City, and this year played host to Detroit-bred pioneers like Kevin Saunderson, Stacey Pullen, Carl Craig, and Matthew Dear, as well as a few international stars like Ellen Allien and Paul Woodford. Check out some live set recordings from the weekend below, and we’ll see you all next year.