MUNCHIES Presents: LA Coffee

Whether you like it hot or cold, bitter or sweet, light or dark, dripped or poured, Los Angeles’ robust world-class coffee scene has it all. So grab a cup as MUNCHIES takes you for a caffeinated inside look at LA Coffee, from Good Land Organics‘ high quality beans to the sorting, cupping and scoring of a premium batch with Intelligentsia’s Geoff Watts. Next, roast some beans with Copa Vida and learn how to make the ultimate brew at Portola Coffee Lab and a kick-ass coffee cocktail at Theorem, their concept bar. World Barista Champion Michael Phillips of Blue Bottle Coffee then schools us on making the perfect pour for your morning latte. There’s no doubt Los Angeles is emerging as a must-go destination for the world’s coffee-crazed.

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in January 2016.