At Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas, the food is so fucking tasty that hungry patrons have been known to wait in line for up to six and half hours to try it. (The time goes by a little easier when you’ve got folding chairs and a cooler full of beer by your side.) Our meat-loving host Pat Dean joins the purgatorial queue to find out why everyone from an entire bachelor party to a vegetarian is willing to tough it out for a taste of Franklin.