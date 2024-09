All over Texas, hungry people are prepared to wait in line for hours to sample some of the world’s best BBQ. In this episode, our meat-loving host Pat Dean visits another one of these meat meccas: The Salt Lick, located in Austin, Texas. It’s here that Pat tries the famous beef ribs that patrons are prepared to wait up to FOUR hours for to see what all the fuss is about.

