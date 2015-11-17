NAAFI Producer Lao Virtuosically Mixes Jungle and Reggaeton on New Track

A couple weeks ago, clips from NAAFI producer Lao‘s Poison Scope EP showed up on SoundCloud, and it was clear that the Mexico City producer’s beats had jumped to the next level. Not that his past work was anything to scoff at, but it just sounded like something new had come together in just the right way for him.

Yesterday, Berlin-based label WDIS dropped the EP, and we’re thrilled to finally be able to listen to the whole thing. Both originals bang (it also comes with a Yung Sherman remix), but it’s really “Excursión” that stands out to us, with the way it virtuosically brings together the sounds of reggaeton and jungle stylings.

Videos by VICE

Stream the track below, and stream the whole Poison Scope EP here.

Follow Alexander on Twitter.