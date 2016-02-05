Artist Makes Rugs That Look Like Nature | Insta of the Week

A photo posted by Alexandra Kehayoglou (@alexkeha) on Sep 24, 2014 at 9:22am PDT

A photo posted by Alexandra Kehayoglou (@alexkeha) on Sep 24, 2014 at 9:22am PDT



At a glance, this post by Alexandra Kehayoglou looks like a charming moment in a fairytale forest. A second look reveals the edges of a workshop or studio. “Clearly this is Photoshopped,” the mind reflexively assumes. The Argentinan artist’s bio reveals the truth: this is a wool rug. Kehayoglou spends hours sculpting and dying textiles to create surprisingly realistic interpretations of nature that look great in front of the fireplace.

Check out her amazing process on her website, and a few more examples of her work in the Instagrams below.



A photo posted by Alexandra Kehayoglou (@alexkeha) on Aug 23, 2015 at 1:51pm PDT

A photo posted by Alexandra Kehayoglou (@alexkeha) on Nov 30, 2015 at 9:53am PST

A photo posted by Alexandra Kehayoglou (@alexkeha) on Nov 10, 2015 at 12:11pm PST

A photo posted by Alexandra Kehayoglou (@alexkeha) on Jul 24, 2015 at 2:50pm PDT



See more of Alexandra Kehayoglou’s work on Instagram.

