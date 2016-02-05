Artist Makes Rugs That Look Like Nature | Insta of the Week

At a glance, this post by Alexandra Kehayoglou looks like a charming moment in a fairytale forest. A second look reveals the edges of a workshop or studio. “Clearly this is Photoshopped,” the mind reflexively assumes. The Argentinan artist’s bio reveals the truth: this is a wool rug. Kehayoglou spends hours sculpting and dying textiles to create surprisingly realistic interpretations of nature that look great in front of the fireplace.
Check out her amazing process on her website, and a few more examples of her work in the Instagrams below.
