Nelly Furtado Announces Lengthy Hiatus From Performing To “Pursue Some Other Creative and Personal Endeavors”

The live show is always the easiest and most surefire way to bring in some money. In a music industry that doesn’t rake in the same dollars for the artists, performing is the bread and butter. When you’re Nelly Furtado, you could coast on nostalgia concerts for the rest of your life. However, she wants something a bit more gratifying for herself. Consequently, it’s going to be a while before you catch her back on stage.

Recently, Nelly Furtado took to Instagram to reveal she’s taking an extensive break from performing. Ultimately, it’s a matter of needing to express her creativity in a new and fresh way to prevent burnout. She doesn’t quite say when this hiatus would be over, but she doesn’t say she’s done performing for good either.

Videos by VICE

“I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavors that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life. I have enjoyed my career immensely, and I still love writing music as I have always seen it as a hobby I was lucky enough to make into a career. I’ll identify as a songwriter forever,” Furtado writes.

Nelly Furtado Steps Away From Performing to Pursue New Creative Ideas

This announcement comes at the same time as the 25th anniversary of Furtado’s debut album Whoa, Nelly!. The post shows her at 20 years old, ahead of her first big performance at Lilith Fair in 1999. She shows tremendous gratitude at seeing others rediscover her first album, to the point that it makes her “believe in magic.”

“My music has reached a whole new generation of fans and I couldn’t be happier about that,” Nelly Furtado continues in her caption. “In the year 2000 I remember hoping some kid would dust off the Whoa, Nelly! vinyl one day and think it was cool or inspiring, so I never could have guessed there would be so many new ways to discover ‘old’ music in 2025!”

“To have so many people rediscovering my music has been surreal and joyful. It’s been so fun embracing this opportunity, getting out on stages again and seeing up close, the true lasting power of good music. It’s made me really believe in magic,” Nelly Furtado adds.