Neon Paint Experiment Visualizes High-Speed Ferrari Physics

A Unique Stage for a Unique Performance from Ferrari USA on Vimeo.

From magnetic ferroliquids to exploding balloons, Fabian Oefner has experimented with different ways of capturing natural phenomena as charged, visceral photography. He recently applied that same vision at Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters, creating this meditation on the 2015 Calfornia T’s innovative design and speed. By engulfing the car in a colorful storm of paint, Oefner’s State of the Art project takes an exciting look into automotive physical phenomena, including sound waves, momentum, and optics.

“Being an artist for me means understanding the world more clearly,” Fabian Oefner explained to The Creators Project. Check out more photos of Fabian’s interpretation of the essence of the Ferrari California T below, and stay tuned to the California T State of the Art website for featured interviews and exclusive content from Oefner and Ferrari:

A Look Inside the Art of Form from Ferrari USA on Vimeo.

