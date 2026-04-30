NetherRealm’s Next Fighting Game May Have Just Been Revealed

NetherRealm’s last major release was three years ago with Mortal Kombat 1 and according to a new leak, it sounds like fans may finally have a better idea of what the developer is secretly working on for their next project.

Injustice 3 May be NetherRealm’s Next Fighting Game

Most fans have assumed that NetherRealm will continue to rotate back and forth between Mortal Kombat and Injustice installments as long as that formula remains profitable, but there has still been a lot of mystery surrounding the studios’ next project over the last few years.

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NetherRealm hasn’t made any official announcements, but there were some rumors that Injustice 3 could be in the works thanks to some hints dropped by the Superman and Aquaman voice actors last year.

A new report from mp1st offers the latest piece of evidence pointing towards Injustice 3 thanks to an artist’s resume. The artist is currently employed by Warner Bros. Games and under his experience at the company he lists work on Hogwarts Legacy 2, 2 Unannounced Projects, and Injustice 3.

Although this is far from an official confirmation from NetherRealm Studios, it is another piece of evidence pointing in the direction of Injustice 3. It is unlikely that the studio will respond to the story or acknowledge the leak in any way until the team is officially ready to unveil what project they are working on next.

If Injustice 3 is in the works and still a year or more out, it could have the potential to be a launch title on next-gen consoles like Project Helix and PS6. That said, with Mortal Kombat 1 releasing three years ago, hopefully the next NetherRealm project won’t be quite that far out and may arrive shortly after being officially revealed.

That said, Summer Game Fest is right around the corner and many studios will be using that moment to reveal upcoming projects for late 2026 and into the coming years. It will be very interesting to see if NetherRealm is a part of any key showcases and if the company takes the opportunity to officially reveal what it has been secretly working on for the last few years.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on Injustice, Mortal Kombat, or anything else that NetherRealm might be up to.

Injustice 3 has not been announced yet and has no confirmed release window.