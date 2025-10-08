‘Nevermore: The Raven Effect’: Documentary on ECW Legend Sets Release Date

ECW legend Raven is releasing a documentary based on his life and professional wrestling career, Nevermore: The Raven Effect.

Raven signed with WWE at 20 years old as Johnny Polo, but he was no different than the beloved babyfaces of the early ’90s — 1-2-3 Kid, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. That was until he crafted a character based on the emerging grunge era: Raven.

His iconic feuds with The Sandman and Tommy Dreamer cemented him in ECW history and earned him the ECW Heavyweight Championship. Raven’s Hall of Fame career is extensive, spanning promotions like WWE, TNA, ROH, MLW, ECW, and NWA. There aren’t many wrestlers who can say they have a resume that impressive.

Nevermore: The Raven Effect

Raven recently opened up about how he wanted it to show all of the “negative” as well as the “positive.” Raven worked directly with director Geordie Day to make that happen.

“… He had to get to the question, ‘Well, why did a director want to make a documentary about you?’ Okay, let me answer. He heard me on [Steve] Austin’s podcast, thought I was interesting, and thought I’d make a great documentary subject,’ he told The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. “… At first, I thought he was full of sh-t, but then he backed it up, and he told me what he had done. I saw it, I saw clips of it, and I thought it was really good. But I wanted to make it all, you know, the negative, too. Show all my baggage, all my issues, and I think he did a really good job. It’s funny, it’s like, do I like the film? Yeah, I think it’s a great film. Do I like watching it? No.”

Alongside Raven, the documentary includes interviews and commentary from Chris Jericho, Diamond Dallas Page, Rob Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer, and The Sandman.

Nevermore: The Raven Effect had a limited run in theaters in August and September. Special screenings will be held in Philadelphia this weekend, including Q&As hosted by Blue Meanie. As far as streaming, it releases on Amazon Prime on November 18th.

