‘Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition’ Is Coming July 15th

Dungeons and Dragons is absolutely something I should be into. I just never found the time to truly immerse myself in it. I planned on breaking that at some point with Baldur’s Gate III. But now that Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition is coming? I might start here since my laptop will not be in danger of exploding when I run it.

Play video

Aspyr is handling this version of the game, and while I’ve seen some misses from them on the remaster front, they generally do solid work.

Videos by VICE

A Relic, Restored: Everything you loved about Neverwinter Nights 2 has been preserved. Enjoy smoother gameplay with refined camera controls, polished mechanics, enhanced textures, and full controller support with a newly designed controller-specific UI.

And at least they immediately acknowledge an improved camera. I never played it, but I’ve played enough games from that era to know that everyone knew what to do with the camera as much as Ricky Bobby knew what to do with his hands. In addition to the improvements made to the game, all three expansions: “Mask of the Betrayer,” “Storm of Zehir,” and “Mysteries of Westgate,” will be made available when it releases. Which is a given, I would think. But who knows? I guess with the way things are in gaming today, you can’t take certain things for granted.

You can do what?

Again, full-blown D&D newbie here. But I knew I had to buy the game when I saw this:

Become a Legend: Make your mark on the Realms as you play your way through over 100 hours of immersive gameplay and four unique campaigns, each as expansive as the Bag of Holding. Or a Dungeon Master: Bring your pen-and-paper campaign to life! Craft your own solo or multiplayer D&D adventures or explore the creations of others.

You can create your own campaigns. I don’t know the extent of this. But that’s enough to make me use this as my entry point and then really dig in once I have an understanding of it. Because currently, my enjoyment of Dungeons and Dragons stems from the classic Community episode. Incredible show. Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition releases on July 15th and is available for pre-order now.