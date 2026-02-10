New 3D Mario Game for Switch 2 Could Launch in 2026, Leaker Claims

A prominent leaker claims that a new 3D Mario Switch 2 game will be announced soon and is releasing this year. The rumor also claims that the plumber’s next title could be revealed in a second February Nintendo Direct.

A New 3D Mario Switch 2 Game Could Be Revealed Soon

Screenshot: Nintendo

When Nintendo announced its first Direct of 2026 was a Partner Showcase, many fans were let down. Players particularly wanted to hear more about first-party Nintendo Switch 2 games coming to the console in 2026. However, a new leak claims that we might actually get a second Nintendo Direct at the end of February that will feature the new 3D Mario Switch 2 title.

Videos by VICE

This latest rumor comes from NashWeedle on the AttackTheBacklog podcast. During a recent episode, the host of the show revealed that the insider had been told by multiple sources that Nintendo is planning to release a new 3D Mario game this year as the Switch 2’s major tentpole title.

Screenshot: Nintendo

“Nash on his side has heard big things. He has been told about the Monolith Soft project. And he’s also been told about Mario 3D.He’s been told that Mario 3D is out this year and will be Nintendo’s big game for the year.”

A New 3D Mario Switch 2 Game Could Be Revealed Soon

Screenshot: Nintendo

Interestingly, NashWeedle also claims that the second Nintendo Direct of 2026 could happen between February 16 and 20. “Mario 3D will be the big game of this year. Both will be shown in a Nintendo Direct General, and that Direct General, he’s been told by some, is in February. Maybe the third week of February.”

Although it should be pointed out that Nash said he’s heard conflicting reports from various sources with regards to a date. However, it appears one of the sources who he trusts the most seems to believe it will happen during the third week of February 2026.

Is 3D Mario Switch 2 Leak Legit?

Screenshot: Nintendo

I know what you are thinking. This latest rumor has to be totally fake, right? Normally, I would agree, since it’s not coming from a major source such as NateTheHate. However, there might be some reasons to believe that this leak is actually true. Specifically, NashWeedle’s source also accurately leaked Donkey Kong Bananza weeks before it was revealed in the April 2025 Nintendo Direct.

This would also make sense, since the same team at Nintendo EPD that worked on Donkey Kong is also rumored to be working on the next Mario Switch 2 game. NashWeedle also has a history of accurately leaking Switch 2 information long before its official confirmation. So it appears he has a source that sometimes gives him correct information.

Screenshot: X @NWeedle

Another example of this was Elden Ring. The leaker claimed that FromSoftware would be releasing a port of the RPG on the Switch 2 way back in October 2024. Even more compelling, he specifically said it would be a “new edition” of the game. Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition would then be announced six months later during the April 2025 Direct.

All this said, I would still take this latest leak with a major grain of salt. As with any “leak” or rumor, it could go either way. However, what makes this 3D Mario leak compelling are the rumors swirling around about a second General Nintendo Direct happening in February.

Play video

These same sources have accurately leaked Directs in the past. Whether it’s this month or in March, there is a lot of chatter about a second Switch 2 showcase happening. Only time will tell if that pans out.