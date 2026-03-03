New Fallout Game Might Be Revealed Soon (And It’s Not From Bethesda)

A new Fallout game might have been leaked, and it’s not from Bethesda. According to a new rumor, a Fallout New Vegas remaster or remake could be in the works, and it might be announced sooner than expected.

Fallout New Vegas remaster Rumored After Iron Galaxy Tease

This latest rumor is a bit of an interesting one, as it actually came from developer Iron Galaxy Studios themselves. In a recent post on BlueSky, the studio posted the “please standby” image from Fallout and wrote: “Today’s our February company meeting. It’s time to catch up with what the company’s been up to and what’s coming up next for Iron Galaxy.”

If you are thinking, “That’s it? So what?” I don’t blame you. However, the reason this rumor gained traction is because the “please standby” image is directly from Fallout New Vegas. And with Iron Galaxy Studios specifically being a team that often works on remakes and remasters, well, it set off a firestorm in the Fallout community.

Many Fallout fans believed that the studio had just teased a Fallout New Vegas remaster. After all, a remake for the 2010 Bethesda RPG has been rumored for years. However, an announcement for the port might actually be further off than some expect.

Is a Fallout New Vegas Remake Actually in Development?

According to Windows Central, yes a Fallout New Vegas remaster is in “active development.” However, we currently don’t know what studio is working on it or whether it will be announced in 2026.

Here is why the Iron Galaxy tease might be a Fallout New Vegas remaster:

The image they posted is from Fallout New Vegas.

Iron Galaxy Studios has a long-history or developing remakes and remasters of major IP.

A Fallout New Vegas remaster has been confirmed by insiders to be in active development.

Iron Galaxy Studios has done work with Bethesda before, such as Fallout 76.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was co-developed by Virtuous, a studio outside of Bethesda. So there is a precedent.

Don’t Expect a Shadow Drop Anytime Soon

While many players believed the Iron Galaxy Studios post was a tease for an imminent Fallout New Vegas remaster announcement, this might not be the case. In a January report, Windows Central reporter Jez Corden told fans not to expect a Fallout remaster to shadowdrop anytime soon.

“I’m still digging into details regarding a lot of this, locking down exact timings and the scope of the remasters, but I’m told emphatically not to expect them to shadow drop imminently.” Corden also said he was unsure whether the remasters would even be featured at the Xbox June Showcase. So yeah, a New Vegas announcement might not happen anytime soon.

Could This Be Fallout 76 Content Instead?

Still, that Iron Galaxy Studios post is intriguing, to say the least. However, it could have also just been a coincidence. After all, the “please standby” Fallout image is pretty iconic in pop culture. It might not have been a tease at all. Iron Galaxy Studios has also reportedly done work on Fallout 76. So one theory is that the online game could get New Vegas-themed content or cosmetics.

At this point, it’s all pure speculation. Given how thirsty Fallout fans are for a new game, though, I have to admit that social media post was a bit like kicking a hornet’s nest. But then again, not everything posted on social media is a “leak,” either.

All this to say, a new Fallout game not made by Bethesda could be revealed this year. But it also might be a nothingburger. However, the fact that insiders have confirmed a New Vegas remaster is, in fact, being worked on is what makes this latest rumor compelling.