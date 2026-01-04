New Fortnite Leak Reveals the Stick of Truth’s Storm-Changing Power

In late 2025, there were multiple rumors suggesting that a Fortnite x South Park collab would be arriving early in 2026. Now, a known leaker is claiming that the Stick of Truth mythic item is going to add a powerful effect that allows players to modify the storm.

South Park stick of Truth Mythic Explained

The initial leaks that arrived late last year included the detail that the collab would include a limited-time new Mythic item called The Stick of Truth. This item, inspired by the 2014 South Park video game, has not officially been revealed or confirmed by Fortnite quite yet.

Videos by VICE

Despite the lack of official details, Fortnite leaker Wensoing claims to have some insider information about what the item will do. According to Wensoing, the Stick of Truth item will have the ability to modify the storm.

The prediction is pretty vague, but, even without additional details, it sounds like it could have a major impact on gameplay. The shrinking storm circle is a key mechanic in Fortnite, so allowing any player to modify it could seriously change the metagame. Some of Wensoing’s previous leaks and predictions have related to changing storm shapes in the game, as well, which seems like it could potentially connect to this item.

If the item is as powerful as it sounds, then it will likely only be available from a boss drop and it may not appear in Ranked matches. This also tracks with the prediction that the collab will add at least one new boss to the map.

Although the prediction doesn’t go into details, here are some possible ways “modifying the storm” could work:

Changing the timer on the current storm circle countdown

Changing the shape of the storm circle

Changing the placement of the storm circle

Everything we KNow about The Fortnite x South Park Collab so far

At the moment, the South Park collab is still in the realm of leaks and rumors. Epic Games has not confirmed the crossover in any way, despite the multiple leaks and swirling rumors. Given that, players should take all of the information about the Stick of Truth Mythic and the rest of the collab predictions with a heavy dose of salt.

Based on the original leaked information from HYPEX, the upcoming South Park content in Fortnite will include:

MULTIPLE SKINS AS MECHS

Rift Anomaly: “Everyone Kills Kenny”

At least 1 Boss on the map

Stick of Truth Mythic

Respawn Token/Medallion

Unknown Consumable

& more..

The leaks have not predicted a specific timeframe for when players might expect the reveal or the full drop for this collab. That said, there is a major content update expected on January 9, so players should keep an eye out this coming week to see what is taking the place of the Winterfest excitement when it is retired.

Fortnite is available now on consoles and PC. There is no official confirmation of the South Park collab at this time.