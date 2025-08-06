New Ghost of Yotei Screenshots Show Off Gross New Feature

New screenshots from Ghost of Yotei have revealed a cool detail about the game’s protagonist. According to the images, Atsu will exact revenge on her enemies in a ruthless manner.

The Ghost of Tsushima sequel is shaping up to be bloodier than the original.

Ghost of Yotei Protagonist Carries the Blood of Her Enemies On Her

Without getting into any major spoilers, a big focal point of Ghost of Yotei’s plot is the Onryo’s List. In the story, protagonist Atsu goes on a revenge quest to hunt down the Yotei Six leaders who killed her family.

And the piece of cloth she carries has the names of each of her enemies written on it. Even when the game was first announced, the protagonist is shown in the Ghost of Yotei box art holding on to this revenge list.

However, new screenshots have revealed just how brutal the Onryo list will be implemented in the game. After killing each of the Yotei Six, Atsu will mark off their name on the cloth with their blood. While this was known from early trailers and cinematics, new images show that players will wear the bloody list on the character’s armor.

One of the first mentions of the revenge storyline was revealed during the Ghost of Yōtei – The Onryō’s List trailer back in April. But we didn’t get full confirmation of the bloody list being wearable until the Ghost of Yotei State of Play, which Sucker Punch Productions streamed on July 10.

New images show Atsu wearing the bloody list around her waistband. It’s unclear if you can take it off, but it appears to show up regardless of which armor set you wear.

The Revenge List Changes Over Time

The new Ghost of Yotei feature will change as you progress through the game. Specifically, the Onryo list will get updated in real time as you cut down more of your foes. Which is pretty awesome, I have to admit. In one of the game’s July trailers, we can see Atsu adding a second bloodstain to the revenge parchment.

Besides being a cool visual storytelling device, it kind of highlights just how ruthless Atsu is as a protagonist. I know some players were upset about Ghost of Yotei not bringing back Jin Sakai. And while I miss him too, I have to admit the new heroine sounds epic. Plus, I’m just a sucker for revenge stories. From what Sucker Punch Productions has revealed so far, the Ghost sequel appears to be awesome.

So yeah, when Ghost of Yotei launches on October 2, players will be carrying the blood of their enemies on them, literally. For those who are squeamish, it’s unclear whether there will be an option to disable the list.

Although, then again, I’m not sure how many players afraid of blood would be playing Ghost of Yotei. I, for one, will be wearing my bloody Onryo list on Atsu with pride! Because I’m totally living out my Kill Bill dream game scenario with this one!