New Leak Claims Every RE Engine Resident Evil Game Is Coming to Switch 2

Capcom leaker Dusk Golem appears to be working overtime this year. Personally, I enjoy it when these insiders pop up. There’s an outstanding balance of vagueness and specificity they operate with that is kind of funny to me. On September 9th, they revealed some pretty big news regarding the Resident Evil series and the Switch 2.

Is the Resident Evil Series Heading to the Switch 2?

(1/2) Yee, they've been working on porting all the RE Engine Resident Evil games to Nintendo Switch 2 for a hot minute now. Requiem should be landing on Nintendo Switch 2 as well. There's grapevine rumor that there's a Nintendo Direct this week & RE7 is going to be there at least https://t.co/fQw5WBjDXz — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 9, 2025

According to Dusk Golem, Capcom has been working on porting these games over for “a hot minute.” They went on to mention that they’ve “heard very reliably several times now they’re all coming to Switch 2 sooner or later, & that does include Requiem.”

All of the RE Engine games include RE7, RE2, RE3, Village, RE4, and Requiem. Now I’d have to think there is next to no chance we get all of them in a short window. But seeing Resident Evil 7 at tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct would make sense given some of the hints towards the number seven from leakers.

The two most interesting bits of information from Dusk Golem, however, are that Resident Evil: Requiem is also coming to Switch 2 and that all of the ports will run natively on Switch 2. That’s right—no more cloud versions.

I’m grateful for that. I refused to play any game on the OG Switch with a cloud version. It also makes it pretty interesting, given those stories about Nintendo being a bit stingy with Switch 2 dev kits. It seems safe to say that Capcom has them since the Switch would never be able to run these games.

Fortunately, we only have to wait a day to find out.