New Marvel Rivals Skins for Rocket Raccoon and Cloak & Dagger Teased

One of the biggest appeals of Marvel Rivals is the diverse roster of heroes and villains, and the various cosmetic items for each one of them. Fans generally enjoy seeing which new skins will be released for their favorite heroes each season, with a lot of hype stirring up whenever new concepts are teased, revealed, or even leaked online. The latest recipients of new skins to be teased are two Strategist picks, Cloak & Dagger, and Rocket Raccoon, who have fresh concepts teased via the latest Marvel Rivals comic release.

nEW Marvel Rivals Comic TEASES Rocket Raccoon + Cloak & Dagger SKINS

Marvel Rivals have been releasing their own comic series to go along with the game since launch. These comics expand on general lore and some of the characters’ individual stories within the Rivals universe. The latest of these Marvel Rivals comics to go live just seems to point towards two new potential upcoming skin teasers — one for Cloak & Dagger, and one for Rocket Raccoon.

Videos by VICE

Marvel Rivals Infinity #31 features the latest Support hero, Gambit, and explores the Thieves Guild. This happens to go hand-in-hand with the theme of the Gambit skin that was previously released at the beginning of Season 5. In the comic, fans will get to see Gambit team up with none other than fellow Strategists, Rocket, and Cloak & Dagger as part of his Thieves Guild. During this story, both of these Strategists also appear to be sporting new costumes for the occasion.

Take a look at the preview for each character below:

It’s very likely that these ‘Thieves Guild’ costumes for both Rocket and Cloak & Dagger will go on to become available skins for Marvel Rivals in the near future, matching the already existing Thieves Guild Gambit skin.

This would not be the first time new skins have been teased in the comics before becoming available in-game. Another example to consider is Marvel Rivals Infinity #7. This release teased the summer/beach skins for Jeff the Land Shark, Squirrel Girl, and The Thing ahead of time.

Another piece of evidence that points towards these skins arriving in Marvel Rivals is that the Thieves Guild cosmetic collection already exists in-game. Currently, Gambit is the only character to have a skin in this theme. However, Marvel Rivals generally releases cosmetics in small themed bundles to form little collections; examples include the punk skins, the beach skins, the MCU skins, the Halloween skins, and more.

As for when these new Rocket Raccoon and Cloak & Dagger skins will drop, that remains a mystery. Perhaps there’s a chance they will release alongside Rogue in Season 5.5, on December 12.