New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (01/30)

Well, we did it. We made it through the first month of 2026, and our reward is an extra special New Music Friday.

This week, we are a little more all over the place, with some great rock, punk, and hip-hop jams that I think you’ll dig.

“Die To Fall” by The Maine

Arizona pop-rock stalwarts The Maine are back witha new single, “Die to Fall”. The first single off their forthcoming tenth studio album, “Die to Fall”, is mercilessly catchy. It’s one of those “lose control of your body for the next four minutes” kind of tunes.

Jam it this weekend, and look for The Maine’s new record, Joy Next Door, to be released on April 10.

“NEW YOU ANTHEM (FT. FRANK IERO of My Chemical Romance)” by Held.

If you’re like me, you love a good supergroup. This week, we get our first taste of Held., a post-hardcore trio featuring Douglas Robinson and Sal Mignano of The Sleeping, and Josh Eppard from Coheed And Cambria.

The band has dropped their riffy debut single, “New You Anthem”, which also features Frank Iero from My Chemical Romance. I mean, look, as a fan of both The Sleeping and Coheed, this straight up sounds like a perfect combination of both bands while also being wholly original.

Held.’s debut album, GREY, drops May 15, via MNRK Heavy.

“Minnesota Nazis” – NOFX

Even though they technically called it quits in 2024, NOFX made a surprise return this week to unleash a politically-charged pop-punk protest song against the ICE occupation happening in Minnesota.

The song is classic NOFX, with frontman Fat Mike addressing state-sanctioned racism and violence. It ends on a *chef’s kiss* note that I won’t spoil.

If you dig this tune and feel like you still need a little more Fat Mike, check out his newest band, Codefendants, who just debuted their new single exclusively with Noisey.

“Look Into My Eyes” by Of The Trees and Earthgang

Renowned producer/artist Of The Trees (Tyler Coombs) teamed up with Atlanta hip-hop duo Earthgang to drop what might be the best electro-rap collab I have heard in… hell, I don’t know how long.

The song “Look Into My Eyes” has a very retro quality about it. Not necessarily in a vintage way, but in vibes. It feels familiar but also unknown. I f*** with it.

“Nightengale” by Kinkshamer

Self-described NSFW Heavy Music band Kinkshamer appears to be fairly new on the scene. At least as far as I can tell. The enigmatic L.A.-based quartet has a total of four songs out, including their newest: “Nightengale”.

Kinkshamer’s sound is, like, deathcore-adjacent, but it’s more focused. They seem to value consistency over chaos. I’m very fascinated by it and am really eager to see where these masked provocateurs go.