New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (02/06)

Happy first New Music Friday of February! January might have lasted for 87 days, but we’ve finally passed it and can move a little closer to spring.

To kick things off this week, we have brand new singles from the almighty Mayhem and Puscifer, both of whom are also releasing new albums into the world. Scroll down to check them out, and make sure to keep scrolling to find some more really great new tunes from the week!

“Realm of Endless Misery” by Mayhem

The Norwegian Lords of Black Metal have returned with their seventh studio offering, Liturgy of Death. This album is a bellowing cacophony of blast beats, searing guitar riffs, and some hypnotically demonic vocals from frontman Attila Csihar.

Paired with the album’s release, the band has shared the new single, “Realm of Endless Misery”. It’s everything you want a Mayhem song to be: unsettling, unholy, and untethered.

“Bad Wolf” by Puscifer

Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round have unleashed the third Puscifer album, Normal Isn’t, onto the world. The project is an awe-inspiring expression of experimental rock that feels inspired by New Wave and ’80s goth rock.

As part of the new album’s rollout, the group has released the song “Bad Wolf” as their newest single. The track is infectiously catchy, what with all its spacey vibes and whatnot.

Starting in March, Puscifer will hit the road for the Normal Isn’t tour. Click below to find dates and tickets.

“Levitate” by Kenny Mason

Kenny Mason is undefinable. Any genre label you throw at him simply isn’t going to completely capture who he is and what he does.

This week, he released a new EP, Pup Pack: 3rd Shift. My official recommendation is you should listen to the whole thing, but for now, stream “Levitate”. The track is a really great example of how eclectic Kenny is.

“Shallows” by Haste the Day

Indiana-born metalcore masters Haste the Day have quite a storied history. I won’t go into it all here. (I personally once saw their original vocalist, Jimmy, stop a show and jump out into the crowd to fight some a**holes who were intentionally hurting people in a mosh pit.)

This week, the band announced a new album, DISSENTER, which arrives May 1 on Solid State Records. This marks the band’s first album since 2015. (Pre-order it here.)

Accompanying the album reveal is the band’s first new song in almost two years, “Shallows”. As a longtime Haste the Day fan, this track both scratches the itch I have for their brand of hardcore, AND it elevates their sound in a way that is really refreshing and welcomed.

“Arrow” by Lala Lala

Lala Lala (Lillie West) is a fascinatingly unique musical artist, and she’s really done it again with her new single “Arrow”. The song samples French electro-pop band La Femme, and is a beautifully crafted electro-indie tune with a catchy beat.

Then there’s the way that Lala’s angelic vocals blend into the music, creating a deeper layer of captivation for the listener to fall through. This one will grab you and won’t let go.

Lala Lala’s new album, Heaven 2, will be out on 2/27 from Sub Pop.