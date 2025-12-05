New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (12/05)

A very jolly first New Music Friday of December to you all!

Narrowing down to five songs was not easy this week, but there were some clear standouts that I could not ignore and need to share.

Videos by VICE

“Despair” by Mayhem

Play video

Black metal masters Mayhem have forged a dark new offering, Liturgy of Death, set to release on February 6, 2026, via Century Media Records. This week, they dropped the second single from the album, “Despair”. It’s a wicked cacophony of riffs, blast beats, screeches, and wails. Trve Unholy Black Metal.

“Head is Like a Sinking Stone” by Tiger’s Jaw

Play video

It’s been a couple of years since we heard anything from Tiger’s Jaw. The band released their fifth album in 2021, then a couple of songs here and there afterward, but they’ve been mostly quiet since 2023.

This week, they announced their sixth album, Lost on You, out on March 27, 2026. The band also unveiled the first single from the record, “Head is Like a Sinking Stone”. It’s Tiger’s Jaw in top-notch form, crafting an infectious post-hardcore tune with teeth.

“HARD2TELL” by BILMURI

Play video

Bilmuri is in a category all its own. They’re a little bit metal, a little bit pop; there’s a dash of country and a heaping helping of cranked hog.

This week, the band drops “HARD2TELL”. It’s another relentlessly catchy jam that will creep into your ears and then work its way into your brain. Before you know it, you’re gonna be part of the “Muri Naysh”, and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it.

“Antidote” by Sludge Mother

Play video

Sludge Mother is out here kicking down genre walls with her unique brand of grunge-core rock ‘n’ roll. Her debut EP, HOW CAN ANYTHING BLOOM?, will be out in January. You can hear a new song from it right now, “Antidote”.

“Ceramic Lamb (Wildflower)” by Kowloon Cowboy

Play video

For the last song this week, I’d like to introduce you to Kowloon Cowboy, the brainchild of singer/songwriter James Joshua Li. This week, he and his band dropped a new song, “Ceramic Lamb (Wildflower)”.

Bill, a mutual friend of mine and James, sent me the song, and immediately I knew I wanted to amplify it here because it’s an incredible showcase of James’ songwriting and musical craftsmanship. But let me let him tell you about it in his own words.

“Ceramic Lamb is based on this episode of a paranormal podcast (‘Take Me Home’ from KEXP’s Spooked) and told from the girlfriend’s perspective. It’s about a poltergeist destroying a couple’s home, but I was particularly drawn to how it also served as a metaphor for ignoring the signs of a doomed relationship. The bargaining and justifications amplified by the literal ghost in your house. It is very human and, as a Brit looking from the outside, somehow distinctly American.

“The long piano outro was inspired by The Mountain Goat’s ‘Heel Turn 2’s’ and played by Heavy Piano (Josh Piper, a piano YouTuber). I’ve been a fan of Josh’s work for over a decade now! I got into him via his Sufjan covers, and thankfully, he was receptive to a cold email. It’s my favourite part, and I’d honestly check out the song just for that end section.”

– James Joshua Li