New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (12/19)

Happy holidays, and very merry New Music Friday to you and yours!

Typically, the closer we get to the end of the year, the slimmer the pickins for new music. So I was very surprised to discover that there were so many great new tunes out this week that I had to actually talk myself down from adding like three more.

Videos by VICE

Keeping the list tight, let’s see what’s earned a spot on your playlists this week.

“Everything Burns” by Tom Morello and Beartooth

Play video

Tom MOTHERF***ING Morello man. The dude is just a legend. I love the footage of him playing with Beartooth in this music video for the new collab track, “Everything Burns”.

The song is from Final Fantasy XIV, and the two entities were a perfect pairing. Morello’s inventive style in conjunction with Beartooth’s intensity, including frontman Caleb Shomo’s impeccable vocal abilities… it’s *chef’s kiss*

“I Choose You [Evolved]” by The Browning

Play video

Electro-deathcore trailblazers The Browning are taking another crack at their debut album. The record, Burn This World, was originally released in 2011 (and I remember playing THE F*** out of it).

Now that they’ve EVOLVED, the band has re-recorded the record and cranked the knob past 11, going straight for MERCILESS BRUTALITY.

This week, they dropped a new version of the song “I Choose You”, and after one listen, it’s very clear that this was a great move. The new track is just more substantial. The sounds are deeper and clearer. I cannot wait to hear the whole album when it drops next year.

“New Kind of Lonely” by Amigo the Devil

Play video

For Amigo the Devil—a man who embodies the idea of depressive, gothic americana—this song is spellbindingly heartening.

In June, the singer-songwriter suffered a tragic house fire that claimed so much of his life and livelihood. Doing what artists do best, he’s taken the pain and grief and allowed it to help him give new life with “New Kind of Lonely”. It’s a beautiful, hopeful song that feels necessary this time of year.

“Renegades” by Chasing Victory

Play video

Georgia boys Chasing Victory are an old favorite of mine, and I’m thrilled to share their new song with you guys.

The fellas dropped a couple of really killer metalcore albums in the mid-2000s (both of which I still regularly spin), but they’ve been mostly sparse with new music and shows over the past 15 years.

This new track, “Renegade”, is such an incredible example of what they do best: heavy melody with a strong rhythmic backbone, desperately sincere vocals, and a dash of southern style.

“Do You Still Hate Me?” (Jawbreaker cover) by Tigers In Cairo

Play video

San Diego-based post-punk band Tigers In Cairo is refreshingly exciting. While the band is currently working on new music, they gifted fans the as told by… EP, which features an incredible cover of Jawbreaker’s “Do You Still Hate Me?”

The band also released a cover of Mission of Burma’s “That’s How I Escaped My Certain Fate”, which you can listen to by clicking here.