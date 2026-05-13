New Overwatch Patch Nerfs One of the Game’s Newest Heroes

Blizzard Entertainment regularly pushes out updates for its popular hero FPS Overwatch, but this one may annoy fans who’ve been enjoying one of the game’s most recently added heroes.

Mizuki is getting a big nerf

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

Mizuki was one of Overwatch Season 1’s five new heroes that were released earlier this year alongside the new tank Domina, two new damage heroes in Emre and Anran, and fellow support hero Jetpack Cat. His kit relies on AOE healing, which incentivizes him to stay close to his teammates in order to output as much healing as possible. Kekkai Sanctuary is his powerful ultimate ability and, once activated, it puts up a large cylindrical wall that blocks all damage coming from outside and above it, proving a useful counter against ultimates from heroes like Sojourn, Pharah, and Bastion.

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Overwatch is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, it’s launching a new anniversary event that has some fans up in arms over its unlockable rewards. As the update rolled out today, however, it came with a midseason patch that made some important changes to Mizuki and several other heroes.

Kekkai sanctuary now blocks damage going out

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch‘s new midseason patch is implementing a heavy nerf to Mizuki’s ultimate ability, Kekkai Sanctuary. Whereas before only damage coming into the ultimate was negated, now the ultimate blocks all damage coming in, as well as going out, meaning Mizuki and his teammates can no longer sit in the ultimate and pepper opponents that are outside of it.

This is quite a major nerf that fundamentally changes how opposing teams handle the ultimate, as it gives opposing teams more options. Before, the only viable option for opposing teams was to push into Kekkai Sanctuary to avoid being sitting ducks. Now, teams also have the option of remaining safely outside of it, as they can no longer take damage from Mizuki and teammates that are inside the ultimate. This creates an interesting decision-making dynamic for opposing teams, who now have to more closely weigh these options in the moment to avoid making the wrong call. This also means that, if opponents do decide to enter, they’ll do so at higher health, as they won’t be chipped away at on approach. Additionally, the ultimate’s overall healing and duration have been reduced, too.

Screenshot: Blizzard entertainment

Mizuki isn’t the only new hero to get hit with a nerf. Emre’s grenades have a slightly smaller explosion radius, and his Siphon Blaster healing has been dropped down to 60% from 80%. The newest hero on the roster, Season 2’s Sierra, also suffered a midseason nerf to her primary weapon.

The midseason patch does come with one big positive for Overwatch players in that the time it takes to level heroes has been decreased. One of the complaints of fans was it was taking too long to reap the rewards of leveling heroes, so it’s good to know that players will be unlocking these rewards and beefing up their profiles a bit quicker now.

Overwatch is available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch.