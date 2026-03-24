New Peaky Blinders Murder Mystery Game Has You Defending Tommy Shelby

The new Cryptic Killers – Peaky Blinders adventure offers tabletop gamers a chance to unravel a challenging mystery and solve a murder in the 1920s.

Find Out If Tommy Shelby Murdered The Victim

Fans of the Peaky Blinders TV series who are eager to immerse themselves in the world of the early 1920s even more can now jump into the story themselves with the Peaky Blinders-themed Cryptic Killers set. The tabletop board game experience offers players the chance to learn about a murder in the show’s setting and see if they can solve the case and prove Tommy Shelby’s innocence.

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“The year is 1920, and horse racing jockey Clifford Brown has been found dead behind the Shelby’s pub (The Garrison Tavern). Brown was due to compete against the Peaky Blinders at the upcoming Warwick races, and the finger of blame is pointed straight at the gang and its leader, Tommy Shelby. Tommy has been arrested for Brown’s murder. His future is in your hands.”

To solve the mystery, players are provided a ton of interesting assets and handouts full of clues. Inside the case file, players will find 1920s police reports, newspapers, a map of Small Heath, photographs, and plenty more. There are 35 pieces of physical evidence to analyze.

Alongside the physical evidence contained in the case files, players will discover phone calls from Tommy Shelby, Arthur, and other figures from Peaky Blinders that may help them prove Tommy’s innocence.

The Peaky Blinders case comes in at a 4/5 on the Cryptic Killers difficulty rating scale. That means that it’s going to be a pretty challenging case to crack and the average team of players will likely take closer to three or more hours to get to the bottom of it.

What Is the Cryptic Killers Series?

Cryptic Killers is a series of unsolved murder mystery games. Think of the games a bit like elaborate brain teasers or tabletop escape rooms, where players have to work together to piece together clues and solve a mystery, usually in one sitting.

The time taken to finish unsolved murder mystery case files can significantly vary based on the players’ ability and difficulty of the case file. The estimated time to complete the games ranges from 2 to 3.5 hours.

It’s also worth noting that the Cryptic Killers games do offer a hint system, so players who find themselves totally stuck in a dead end do have some options to back up and get themselves out of trouble.

Cryptic Killers – Peaky Blinders is available now.