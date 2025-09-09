New Pokémon Spinoff Could Be Announced at September Nintendo Direct, Leak Claims

A leak claims that a new Pokémon spinoff game will be announced soon. According to the new rumor, the new Game Freak title will be revealed at the September Nintendo Direct. But is there any truth to it?

New Pokémon Spinoff Game Might be Announced, According to Rumor

Screenshot: Game Freak

This latest rumor was born when prolific leaker Riddler Khu made a cryptic post on X. In a recent tweet, the insider wrote, “BTW, something new (Not Ikkaku) soon in September.”

For those not in the know, Ikkaku is the internal project name for Pokémon Legends Z-A. So essentially, they are claiming a new Poké project of sorts will be announced in September.

Things got even more intriguing when a second insider replied to the post and wrote, “spinoff.” So essentially, there is speculation that a new Pokémon spinoff game will be revealed soon. And with reports claiming that a Nintendo Direct is happening on September 12, 2025, many fans are theorizing that the new project will be unveiled during the digital livestream.

That said, it should be pointed out that Riddler Khu never specifically said “spinoff” or new “game”. So the Pokémon project could be anything.

Screenshot: X @Centroleaks

Still, this leak is pretty noteworthy for a few reasons. New Pokémon projects are almost never announced during Nintendo Directs and are usually saved for Pokémon Presents. But since Game Freak doesn’t have one scheduled, the leaked September Nintendo Direct is the only thing that would make sense at this point.

It’s also interesting because Riddler Khu is one of the most prolific Pokémon leakers in the industry. The mysterious account has a long track record of accurately teasing information.

What Game Could It Be?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Assuming it is a game, it begs the question: what Pokémon spinoff could be revealed? Before we get too excited, we should probably eliminate some obvious ones.

For starters, it won’t be an older-generation remake. Sorry Pokémon Black and White remake fans, but these reimaginings are considered mainline series. In fact, the new Legends Z-A game is also not considered a spinoff, officially.

Games that are considered spinoffs include Pokémon Snap or the Mystery Dungeon series. If I had to make a wild guess, I would actually go with the latter. First of all, we haven’t gotten a proper Pokémon Mystery Dungeon title in over ten years. Rescue Team DX in 2020, for example, was a remake of a classic title.

Here is a list of possible Pokémon spinoff titles that could be announced at the September Direct:

Pokémon Trading Card Game (Unlikely with TCG Pocket, but I would love another RPG game)

Pokémon Snap

Pokémon Pinball

Puzzle League

Mystery Dungeon

Pokémon Ranger

Pokkkén Tournament

Detective Pikachu

Screenshot: Game Freak

Of course, Game Freak could always just announce a new spinoff series altogether. All that said, I think we should keep our expectations low on this rumor. Riddler Khu is absolutely credible, and their post is interesting to be sure. But they also didn’t specify what the project would be. It might not even be a game or a spinoff.

Regardless, if you are a Game Freak fan, it seems like something will be announced at the September Nintendo Direct. And that’s enough to get me hyped!