New Report Suggests Phased Price Hikes for AMD and Nvidia GPUs in 2026

A new report suggests that rising demand for components in AI datacenters is going to continue to lead to price jumps for AMD and Nvidia products that gamers need for their rigs.

consumer GPUs Could See “significantly” Higher Prices this year

A new report from Newsis has some bad news for PC gaming fans. The reporting suggests that both AMD and Nvidia are planning to raise the prices of consumer GPUs significantly in 2026.

According to the report, both companies are responding to the high cost of memory in the computer hardware market at the moment. Some industry experts suggest that memory costs now account for nearly 80% of a GPU’s total manufacturing cost, which helps explain the dramatic increase in prices.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to PC gamers, since the skyrocketing price of specialized graphics memory (like GDDR7 and GDDR6 VRAM) is a story that was dominating the end of the 2025 news cycle. The spike in prices for these components all connects back to the huge increase in demand thanks to the construction of AI data centers around the globe.

The report goes on to suggest that the price increases will begin with a jump in AMD GPU costs this month and then Nvidia price hikes in February 2026. One of the most impactful details of the report is the suggestion that both companies will continue to increase prices throughout the rest of the year, as well.

What Will GPUs cost in late 2026?

If that suggestion is true, the consumer cost for high-end GPUs could climb to as high as $5,000 by the end of the year. If that’s the case, it would mark a staggering $3,000 increase in price for models like the Nvidia RTX 5090.

In addition to the price increases, it’s very likely that both companies are looking for other solutions to this problem. There are already rumors that NVIDIA is cutting down production of the RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5070 by 30-40% to reallocate the limited VRAM supply to the higher-margin AI chips.

Nvidia and AMD aren’t the only manufacturers being impacted either. ASUS already officially confirmed a price increase for their components starting January 5, 2026. ASUS cited rising component costs and supply chain pressure as the reason for the upcoming increases.

Whether increased prices hold or eventually drop back down will likely depend on how long the AI boom continues. Many large tech companies seem to be all-in on embracing generative AI and LLMs, so it’s highly likely demand for datacenter components won’t be decreasing any time soon.

As PC building becomes more expensive, it will be interesting to see how many hardcore gamers with a strict budget turn to options like GeForce NOW as a streaming solution.

Nvidia and AMD have not confirmed the price increases in the report at this time.