Strife is Not from Cleveland, But on “Incision” They Might As Well Should Be

Caution, this track is not from Cleveland. I know it’s hard to believe that with guitar riffs like the ones in “Incision” AND the vocals of Human Furnace, that the track doesn’t come from the land of Integrity and Ringworm. That said, you can find Aaron Melnick (ex-Integrity) on the new track from California’s Strife, part of their Incision EP now available for order via iTunes, Check it out below.

Strife’s Andrew Kline and Ringworm’s Human Furnace commented on the collaboration:

“We have always been big fans of the Clevo sound” says Kline. “I wrote the main riff for the track, and it took me back to Integrity’s debut LP For Those Who Fear Tomorrow.” “Human Furnace has one of the craziest and most distinct voices in hardcore, and I knew he would fit perfectly on the song… The final touch was when we got Aaron Melnick from Integrity to record his lead in full Systems Overload style…”

“Andrew hit me up about a song with a “Cleveland” vibe to it, that he wanted me to do vocals on,… after hearing the tune and doing the tracks, I said, you should get Aaron Melnick to play on this… it definitely has that Integ thing going on. Apparently, he was one step ahead of me. I always wanted to be on a recording with A Double and Strife was always one of those bands that I always respected. It’s fun to do this type of stuff sometimes.” – Human Furnace