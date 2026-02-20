NieR: Automata Sequel Teased by Square Enix During 9th Anniversary Livestream

A new NieR game might have just been teased by Square Enix. The surprising reveal was made during the 9th anniversary stream for the popular 2017 Yoko Taro game. Could we really be getting a NieR: Automata sequel?

NieR: Automata “To Be Continued” Message Sparks Sequel Rumors

Screenshot: Square Enix

It’s hard to believe, but it’s already been almost a decade since NieR: Automata released in 2017. Since then, the unique Yoko Taro action game has become a beloved cult classic. To celebrate its 9th anniversary today, Square Enix hosted a special livestream where they revealed many NieR-related projects and updates.

Videos by VICE

However, it was a cryptic teaser in the broadcast that had fans talking the most. During the 9th Anniversary stream, Square Enix posted a title card that read “NieR: Automata to be continued…” Of course, the vagueness of the message makes it unclear whether this means we will be getting a new NieR game or whether it will just be a continuation of the brand.

Screenshot: Square Enix

It is interesting that Square Enix specifically mentions NieR: Automata and not just the franchise in general. If a new game is being teased, then it could be a direct sequel to 2B and 9S’s story. Given how popular the characters in Automata are, this wouldn’t be too surprising.

Could NieR: Automata Be Announced at Summer Game Fest 2026?

Screenshot: Square Enix, Summer Game Fest

Adding fuel to the fire, industry veteran Geoff Keighley quickly reposted the NieR “to be continued” message on his social media account. This immediately had some fans speculating that The Game Awards creator was teasing a potential announcement at his Summer Game Fest 2026 event in June.

“Geoff Keighley tweeting the ‘NieR: Automata to be continued…’ line! Could a new NieR: Automata game be a Summer Game Fest or Game Awards announcement?” GenkiJPN posted on X, for example. Another user speculated, “NieR: Automata’s story continued in NieR Reincarnation. So what I’m expecting is a full offline version of NieR Reincarnation, like they did with Octopath Traveler 0.”

Screenshot: X @geoffkeighley

It should be pointed out that Geoff Keighley frequently uses his X account to post breaking industry news, so not everything he posts is a tease. However, some fans took it that way since Keighley only posted the image directly, without any accompanying text. But this could just be an overreaction from eager players.

Then again, Geoff Keighley does like to tease upcoming game announcements in a big way. Remember when he installed a giant Demon Statue in the desert to promote Divinity at TGA 2025?

Will a NieR: Automata Sequel Actually Happen?

Play video

As I mentioned above, it’s hard to say what the “to be continued” message actually means. Interestingly, Square Enix also revealed that NieR: Automata has sold over 10 million units worldwide during the 9th anniversary steam. That’s a huge feat and is actually one of the higher-selling IPs for the Japanese publisher.

Here’s why a sequel makes sense:

NieR: Automata has sold 10 million copies globally as of 2026.

2B and 9S have become some of the most recognizable characters in modern gaming.

The franchise has built a dedicated fanbase that has been asking for a continuation for years.

Yoko Taro hasn’t directed a major IP since 2021’s NieR Reincarnation.

Screenshot: Square Enix

Only time will tell if we actually get a new NieR game. Hopefully, fan speculation that it’s just an offline version of Reincarnation doesn’t end up being true. Then again, as a massive Yoko Taro fan, I would take anything new from him at this point.