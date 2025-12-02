The Game Awards Teases Major Reveal With Demon Statue, But It’s Not Elder Scrolls 6

Geoff Keighley is teasing a major announcement at The Game Awards 2025 by installing a giant demon statue in the Mojave Desert. However, an insider has confirmed that the game being teased is not Elder Scrolls 6.

Geoff Keighley’s Demon Statue Tease Is Not Elder Scrolls 6

In case you missed it, the gaming community was recently sent into a frenzy after The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley posted map coordinates on social media. The November 29 post specifically gave the location of the Mojave Desert. What was there, you might ask? Well, a giant 8-foot demon statue that lights up at night! The art piece is reportedly a tease for a major game being announced at this year’s The Game Awards on December 11, 2025.

The bizarre marketing stunt immediately sparked speculation as to what game it could be teasing. A new DOOM? Something Diablo 4-related? However, according to veteran games journalist Jason Schreier, it’s not for Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls 6. Yeah, I know, that’s a pretty disappointing update. According to the Bloomberg News reporter, the game the demon statue is teasing is a big deal, but not Bethesda’s long-awaited RPG.

“I’ll do this one more time because people are getting out of control: no, the statue isn’t teasing Elder Scrolls 6. Now I’m gonna stop responding about this. Unless someone finds me at the JW bar next week and asks really nicely, then maybe I’ll answer, depending on how many drinks I’ve had.”

Schreier made this response in a December 2 post on the popular gaming forum ResetEra.

Other Games That Have Been Debunked for The Game Awards Tease

It wasn’t just Elder Scrolls 6 that recently got debunked for The Game Awards demon statue tease. Sony Santa Monica Director Cory Barlog made a comment saying that it’s also not a new God of War game. “No it’s not GOW,” the developer said in a livestream chat. Jason Schreier himself has also debunked another major game in a previous post on ResetEra.

According to the veteran reporter, Geoff Keighley’s demon statue also isn’t for Diablo 4. “No idea where Jez is getting that, but this statue is not teasing the Diablo 4 expansion. I don’t currently plan on reporting what it is, sorry, but it’s a good one.”

While Schreier wouldn’t give any more hints about what the game could be, him saying it’s a “good one” immediately had many speculating that it could be a major AAA game.

Although, to be fair, he could be talking about the quality of the title and not the size of it. Windows Central’s Jez Corden clarified that he’s heard that Diablo will be at The Game Awards. “There’s a good reason I thought it was Diablo. I’ve heard Diablo will be at The Game Awards with some cool stuff, so hopefully that’s true.”

So What Is The Game Awards 2025 Demon Statue Teasing?

Based on everything we know so far, it seems the big The Game Awards announcement isn’t Diablo 4, God of War, or Elder Scrolls 6. Obviously insiders could be playing coy to keep the surprise from leaking. But at least the way I’ve read their posts, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Perhaps a new IP altogether? Let’s not forget it was last year’s The Game Awards that revealed Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. So it wouldn’t be the first time that the TGA’s had a major announcement.

One theory I keep seeing is that it’s Housemarque’s PS5 exclusive SAROS. Which would make sense, given the demon statue looks awfully similar to its trailer earlier this year. It’s probably wishful thinking, but I’m personally hoping the demon statue is FromSoftware’s newest project. I know, I know. I can dream tho!