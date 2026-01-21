Nine Inch Nails Peel It Back Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Back in October, Nine Inch Nails announced that they would be extending their acclaimed Peel It Back Tour into 2026. The seminal alt-rockers added over 20 shows to a new North American leg that will see Trent Reznor and the band traveling coast to coast in the winter and spring.
The North American leg of the Peel It Back Tour kicks off on February 5 in New Orleans and continues through March 16 in Sacramento. NIN will also be performing at Coachella on April 10 and 17. The Peel It Back Tour will make stops in many major US markets, including Boston, St. Louis, San Francisco, and Las Vegas.
Boys Noize will be opening up, just as they did last year. Read on to see the full tour routing and lineup info.
How to get your tickets to Nine Inch Nails Peel It Back TOur 2026
With the first dates right around the corner, that means it’s time to get your tickets. Nine Inch Nails Peel It Back Tour tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. But you might find a better selection, even to sold-out shows, on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Nine Inch Nails 2026 NOrth America Tour Dates
02/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
02/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/16 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Bell Centre
02/18 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum
02/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
02/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
02/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
02/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
03/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/06 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
03/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
03/09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
03/10 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
03/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
03/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival *
04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival *
* = performing as Nine Inch Noize