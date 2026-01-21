Nine Inch Nails Peel It Back Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Back in October, Nine Inch Nails announced that they would be extending their acclaimed Peel It Back Tour into 2026. The seminal alt-rockers added over 20 shows to a new North American leg that will see Trent Reznor and the band traveling coast to coast in the winter and spring.

The North American leg of the Peel It Back Tour kicks off on February 5 in New Orleans and continues through March 16 in Sacramento. NIN will also be performing at Coachella on April 10 and 17. The Peel It Back Tour will make stops in many major US markets, including Boston, St. Louis, San Francisco, and Las Vegas.

Boys Noize will be opening up, just as they did last year. Read on to see the full tour routing and lineup info.

How to get your tickets to Nine Inch Nails Peel It Back TOur 2026

With the first dates right around the corner, that means it’s time to get your tickets. Nine Inch Nails Peel It Back Tour tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. But you might find a better selection, even to sold-out shows, on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

02/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

02/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

02/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

02/16 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Bell Centre

02/18 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

02/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

02/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

02/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

03/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/06 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

03/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

03/09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

03/10 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

03/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

03/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival *

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival *

* = performing as Nine Inch Noize