Nintendo Accidentally Leaks Metroid Prime 4 Gameplay Footage Ahead of Launch

An official Nintendo account has accidentally leaked several new Metroid Prime 4 trailers. The unreleased clips feature never-before-seen gameplay footage and show off extended combat sequences from the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 title.

Nintendo Leaks Metroid Prime 4 Gameplay on YouTube

Screenshot: Nintendo

We are now only a month and a half away from the launch of Metroid Prime 4 on December 4. Despite the release being on the horizon, there is still a lot we don’t know about the Retro Studios sequel. However, players recently got their first look at new levels and enemies from Metroid Prime 4 after Nintendo accidentally leaked gameplay footage on YouTube.

The unreleased trailers were discovered by eagle-eyed users on FamiBoards who stumbled upon two “unlisted” videos on the official Nintendo YouTube account. In the “Nintendo Switch 2 – Power Up Your Holidays” advertisements, an actor can be seen playing Metroid Prime 4. The Christmas commercials mainly advertise the game’s 120 FPS performance, as well as its Switch Joy-Con 2 Mouse controls.

Screenshot: Nintendo

While each trailer is fairly short, they actually show off quite a bit of new footage. For example, in one of the videos, we can see a player facing off against two new boss fights. We even get to see how to defeat them, as the trailer shows off their weak point.

Thanks, Nintendo! Finally, there is also a sequence with a new enemy type rushing toward Samus, as the player uses the game’s Joy-Con 2 mouse controls to quickly aim and shoot.

New Metroid Prime 4 Boss Features Leaked

Screenshot: Nintendo

Interestingly, the unlisted YouTube videos also leaked some new Metroid Prime 4 features. Although it’s a pretty quick sequence, so it’s easy to miss! One of the trailers features a new Spherical Boss fight that is currently unnamed. During the battle sequence, we can see the enemy has pretty complex animations. For example, the sphere has shells around its body that slide around.

However, players will have to use Samus’ blaster to shoot a weak spot that is constantly being protected by these moving armor pieces. Compared to boss fights in previous games in the series, Metroid Prime 4 looks to have much more dynamic boss encounters. Players have speculated that the new boss designs could be an evolution of the X-Ray Visor from Metroid Prime 3. Regardless, the trailers at least confirm that boss fights will be a bit more involved this time around.

As for why the trailers are currently unlisted, it’s likely that Nintendo is sitting on them until we get out of the launch window for Pokémon Legends Z-A. The Japanese publisher probably doesn’t want to start marketing over their current mainline Switch 2 title.

So we will likely see these Metroid Prime 4 holiday ads officially debut in November. Although, since they have already been leaked by players, it’s possible they’ll be released sooner.