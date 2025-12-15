Nintendo Fixes 10 Games with Switch 2 Updates, Including Resident Evil 4

Nintendo released a significant wave of backward compatibility patches last week, applying fixes and updates to 10 popular titles to resolve performance issues on the Switch 2.

The most notable fix that dropped last week, via Nintendo Everything, was for Resident Evil 4. Although the official update notes for Resident Evil 4 only mention ‘minor tweaks,’ these likely involved stability enhancements or small graphical adjustments. Those types of chnages could help the port more consistently hit its performance targets, avoiding frame rate dips that were known to occur on the original Switch hardware.

Miitopia is another noteworthy inclusion. The game was already playable on Switch 2, but this update addressed the strange textures and graphic issues that users were experiencing since the console launched. This patch ensures Miitopia now runs smoothly and looks visually correct, bringing the experience up to parity with the original Switch version.

As for the other games, the update notes don’t go into great detail about what specific changes were made. Regardless, all ten of these titles should now run better on Switch 2.

Just last week, Skyrim received a significant free Switch 2 update. The Anniversary Edition arrived on the Switch 2 as a free upgrade for players who own a previous Switch version of Skyrim. Unlike the fixes and patches for the other ten games, this update also included some new features.

The Skyrim free upgrade allows players to take advantage of mouse controls and better resolution and performance on the Switch 2. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Switch 2 update is available to download now.

Switch 2 Edition versus Switch 2 Upgrade

Switch 2’s update and upgrade terminology can get a little confusing, so players may want a refresher. The 10 games that received updates last week were just getting compatibility updates to fix bugs and performance issues.

Those small, free updates are different from games that receive a full Switch 2 edition. The more significant Switch 2 editions usually contain brand-new features and content and cost money for players to purchase. Some Switch 2 editions are included with a membership to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.